Sony’s gorgeous glass tube Bluetooth speaker with candle LED now $248 (Reg. $348), plus more

Some folks are just fine with your average home or Bluetooth speaker setup, others of us find particular appreciation for statement pieces, and this this Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker is one of them. Regularly $348, you can now score one for $248 shipped. That’s nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It’s also only the second time we have seen it down this low across 2023 and matching the best we have tracked. The LSPX-S3 features a cylindrical glass tube extending from the 360-degree base that houses the speaker array. The audio rig is designed to “fill every corner” of your space with 360-degree sound while three organic actuators help to facilitate the sound propagation. That glass cylinder features one of the most interesting aspects of the design (or any home speaker if you ask me) – the built-in Candlelight LED that “flickers just like a candle [and allows users to] choose between a bright light (32 levels of brightness) or a delicate flicker to suit the mood.” Typical Bluetooth audio streaming from your smart devices and up to 8 hours of battery life round out the feature set (it can also just be plugged in as well). More details and deals on Sony speakers from $48 below.

More early Prime Day Sony speaker deals

We also just went hands-on with Sony’s latest, the new XB100 Bluetooth speaker that comes in at $58. Just be sure to scope out this one-day Amazon sale on JBL Clip Waterproof Bluetooth speaker that has now retuned to its best price in a range of colorways. All of the details you need on those are right here and swing by our Prime Day deal hub for the rest of the early price drops now going live.

Sony LSPX-S3 Glass Speaker features:

Fill every corner of the room with 360° sound

Exceptional sound clarity from an organic glass tube

Create a candle-lit ambiance with Candlelight mode

Instantly change the atmosphere with 32 levels of illumination

Built-in 46mm speaker provides powerful midrange

Battery life up to 8 hours

Bluetooth connectivity for quick pairing

Set the sleep timer to listen while falling asleep

