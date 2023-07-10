Bose takes on Prime Day at up to $200 off: New QuietComfort Earbuds $100 off, more

Justin Kahn -
$200 off From $89
a hand holding a remote control

Joining in on the Prime Day action, a new Bose summer sale has arrived with deals available on both the official site and at Amazon. You’ll find headphone offers, not unlike the deal we spotted on the Bose Headphones 700 yesterday, alongside a host of speakers and home theater gear to upgrade your setup. One standout has the latest model Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II in certified refurbished condition with the same warranty as the new model down at $199 shipped. You’ll also find them in new condition marked down to $249 via Amazon third-party sellers, matching our previous mention. Regularly $299, this is up to $100 off and the lowest we can find. they launched as direct competitors to Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 back in September with Bose’s world-class noise cancellation, a more compact design, and 6 hours of battery life before you even factor in the charging case. Check out our launch coverage for more details and head below for the rest of the Bose deals. 

Bose Bluetooths speakers, headphones, and more:

Bose home theater gear deals:

More details on the Bose refurbishment program:

A Certified Refurbished Product is one that’s been returned to Bose, for any reason. It’s then thoroughly inspected, tested, and serviced to meet strict Bose sound quality standards — the same as a new product. Appearance is closely examined; products occasionally have minor, nearly imperceptible blemishes. All refurbished products have the same warranty as new products. And are available only from Bose. Quantities are limited.

BoseQuietComfort Earbuds II features:

These new wireless, bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds from Bose weren’t designed with a one-size-fits-all approach. These next-generation wireless earbuds are engineered to fit you. They intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are. To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. Own your uniqueness with sound and fit shaped to you.

Bose Prime Day 2023

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

