NordicTrack’s motorized smart Alexa Adjustable Dumbbell set drops to $340 (Reg. $429), plus more

Joining an ongoing deal on the popular Bowflex set, Amazon is now offering the smart Alexa-ready NordicTrack 50-pound iSelect Adjustable Dumbbells at $340 shipped. This deal sits alongside the larger NordicTrack Prime Day sale to deliver up to $89 savings. In fact, we have seen this set go for as much as $500 at Amazon and it is now at the lowest price we have tracked in a couple months. It allows users to quickly adjust in increments between 5 and 50 pounds via the included floor rack that keeps things organized in between uses. The system leverages a high-tech motorized weight selector to make it all happen as opposed to some of the mechanical pin-based systems out there – an onboard digital LED screen displays your current weight selection. You can also use both voice-control (via compatible Alexa gear) or manual selection alongside the “ergonomic” square weight plates, non-slip handles, and integrated tablet stand for supporting connected workouts (a 30-day iFit membership is included here). Get a closer look at what it delivers in our hands-on review over at Connect the Watts and head below for more NordicTrack Prime Day deals.

As we touched on above, you can land the not quite as smart Bowflex adjustable dumbbells for the $313 Prime Day price right now. But we are also tracking the NordicTrack Select-a-Weight Adjustable Dumbbells down at $295 shipped in today’s Amazon sale. Regularly $349, this is an even more affordable solution than delivers on a similar experience as the Bowflex variants. This deal is also the best price we have tracked in over a year on the 55-pound set.

Browse through the rest of the NordicTrack Prime Day deals right here for price drops on a collection of treadmills spanning a series of price ranges from $599 up to more high-end solutions. You’re looking at up to $500 in savings and some of the lowest prices of the year.

An ideal workout companion is Apple Watch and both the Series 8 and latest SE 2 models are now marked down for Prime Day. Apple’s latest is starting at $280 for new all-time lows and you’ll find the trimmed down SE variants going for $200 – the lowest we have tracked yet. Grab one now while the price is right.

NordicTrack iSelect Adjustable Dumbbell set features:

Works with Alexa: Dumbbells adjust from 5-50 lbs. in 5 lb. increments with Alexa voice controls (device with Alexa not included); Motorized weight selector responds to vocal prompts for hands-free adjustment; Adjustment knob enables easy manual adjustment

30-Day iFIT Family Membership Included; Stream on-demand workouts on your phone, tablet, or TV; Current iFIT members will receive credit to their account; iFIT membership auto-renews after 30 days unless canceled in advance. Once set-up, membership is not required for Alexa functionality.

Digital Weight Readout: View your current weight selection on a digital LED screen;. Non-Slip Dumbbell Handles: Diamond knurling enhances grip strength and control during exercise

Ergonomic Square Weight Plates: Sleek interlocking weight plates provide effective resistance;. Square shape prevents unwanted rolling between sets and; each plate weighs 5 pounds

