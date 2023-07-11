Save $49 on Apple Watch SE 2 styles as new all-time lows start from $200

As part of its Prime Day 2023 deals, Amazon is now rolling out the all-time low savings over to the most affordable Apple wearable to get watchOS 10 this fall. Now, Apple Watch SE 2 starts from $199.99 shipped as 40mm GPS styles take $49 off the usual $249 price tag. That’s well below the previous $230 mention and marking the first time we’ve seen it anywhere close to the $200 mark. The elevated 44mm model is also on sale and now resting at $229.99 from its usual $279 price tag.

Apple Watch SE 2 arrives as a more affordable take on the company’s flagship wearables with much of the same design. Running watchOS 9, you’re looking at the ability to track everything from runs to heart rate and sleep, with a new onboard compass also supplementing the fitness journey. There’s also crash detection and more packed into the Retina Display-backed build with added water resistance for handling daily wear in the shower or tagging along on swims.

Head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

If you’re looking to step up to a more capable wearable, much of the same new all-time lows are applying to Apple Watch Series 8 styles, too. With Prime Day now delivering the best prices yet, discounts start at $280 from the usual $399 going rates to deliver the most sizable markdowns yet.

Apple Watch SE 2 features:

All the essentials to help you monitor your fitness, keep connected, track your health, and stay safe. Now up to 20 percent faster, with features like Crash Detection and enhanced workout metrics, it’s a better value than ever. Available in a range of sizes and colors, with dozens of bands to choose from and watch faces with complications tailored to whatever you’re into. Get help when you need it with Crash Detection, Fall Detection, and Emergency SOS. Get deep insights into your health, including notifications if you have an irregular rhythm or an unusually high or low heart rate.

