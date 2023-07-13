Bring home the Peloton experience for less: Echelon connected bike lows from $400 (50% off)

If you’re looking to bring the Peloton experience home for less, we are tracking some solid deals on the fantastic connected Echelon fitness bikes. Joining a $400 all-time low on the more entry-level EX3 model, you can score the upgraded EX5 variant at $499.99 shipped. This regularly $1,000 home workout bike is now 50% off the going rate and at the lowest price we can find. This deal also marks a return to the Amazon all-time low for the first time. Alongside the 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance, this one includes a rotating smartphone and tablet mount so you can listen to tunes, check out your favorite shows, and follow along with guided workouts whether you’re on the bike or off. You’ll also find adjustable toe cages, padded slip-resistant handlebars, and a powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches. Be sure to swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about Echelon and head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can drop down to the EX3 model for a more affordable solution that will save you $100 and still net you all-time low pricing right now. Otherwise, check out this more traditional YOSUDA indoor cycling bike that comes in at under $300 shipped on Amazon.

Then dive into this deal on the workout-ready Beats Fit Pro and the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch while it’s down at the second-best price yet of $230. It boasts a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech.all fo the details you need are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Echelon EX5 Smart Connected Fitness Bike features:

Pedal farther on the EX-5. Built with performance in-mind, this connected bike boasts a variety of features that will help you raise your cycling game. Whether your aim is to de-stress, train for a competition or anything in-between, you can count on the EX-5 to get you there. Aero handlebars feature ergonomic design to help align your upper body for optimum performance. – 32 levels of silent magnetic resistance lets you vary your workout intensity – Handlebar mounted 180 degree rotating console lets you incorporate off bike exercises – 6 lever makes it easy to adjust the seat position fit any body – Fully adjustable toe cages on the pedals for a secure fit – Extra-large cushioned seat offers comfortable riding – Powder-coat frame for resistance to scratches – Padded handlebars are slip-resistant.

