Save $70 on Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch at second-best prices yet of $230

Offering some of the best prices to date, Amazon is now rolling out discounts to the latest Fitbit Sense 2. The flagship smartwatch has been largely trending at $300 since its debut last fall, with only the occasional discount here and there to walk away without paying full price. Today, we’re tracking one of the most enticing yet, as all three styles of the Fitbit Sense 2 drop to $229.95 shipped. That’s $70 off and landing within $1 of the all-time low. Though two of the styles were last seen at $240, so the best prices yet do land on some of the lineup. As the latest flagship wearable from Fitbit, the new Sense 2 improves on the original by packing some new health monitoring tech into a slimmer wrist-friendly design than before. Alongside all of the other ways it has been able to keep tabs on fitness, there’s now a stress-monitoring EDA sensor which joins the built-in GPS, heart rate sensor, and sleep monitoring tech. There’s still 6-day battery life, as well as everything else you can read all about in our hands-on review.

A more affordable wearable than the flagship Sense 2, you can also bring one of the latest Fitbit releases to your wrist with the Versa 4. This smartwatch launched right alongside the model on sale above, and arrives with a lower $200 price tag. It’s not sitting at the best price of the year quite like the Sense 2, but delivers some notable additions to your fitness regimen like workout tracking, heart rate monitoring, the ability to keep tabs on SpO2 readings, and more.

If you’re looking for a more Samsung specific wearable, this week is also tracking new all-time lows on its Galaxy Watch 5 styles. Just ahead of seeing new units revealed at the end of the month, the savings are offering appropriately-sized $80 discounts to help you make out for less than ever before as pricing starts at $200. These will be a bit more enticing of a buy for those already in the Samsung ecosystem, but won’t deliver quite the same feature set as the Sense 2 above.

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch features:

Learn to manage stress, sleep better and live healthier with Sense 2—our most advanced health and fitness smartwatch. All-day stress detection with cEDA and daily Stress Management Score, ECG app for atrial fibrillation assessment, irregular heart rhythm notifications, SpO2, health metrics dashboard, menstrual health tracking and mindfulness content. Measure and improve sleep quality: personalized Sleep Profile, daily sleep stages & Sleep Score, smart wake alarm and do not disturb mode.

