Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike hits Amazon all-time low, now 50% off at $400

Echelon’s connected EX3 Smart Indoor Bike – one of our favorite options in the product category – has dropped to its best price ever at Amazon. Regularly as much as $800 (and sometimes even more at Amazon), you can now pick up the far more affordable Peloton-alternative at $399.99 shipped. That’s a massive 50% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is also $72 under our previous mention and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. This isn’t the flagship $700+ model with the built-in display, but it still provides a connected workout experience with a dedicated tablet holder and delivers on that modern aesthetic that looks great in the home gym – both the stealthy black model and the one with pops of red are at the same price today. The modern powder-coated frame carries 32 levels of magnetic resistance, a 180-degree rotating console, 6-position seat adjustment, and padded, and anti-slip handlebars alongside 30 days of free guided classes to keep you motivated in the early days. Be sure to swing by Connect the Watts to learn more about Echelon and head below for more details.

While it’s certainly no Echelon, this YOSUDA indoor cycling bike makes for a notable, even lower-cost alternative. Now going for $280 shipped via an on-page coupon at Amazon, it will get you in shape much the same, just without some of the bells and whistles – although it still features an iPad holder and “heavy-duty steel frame.”

If you’re looking for something to keep the tunes cranking while you’re on a ride (or during any other workout for that matter), the ongoing price drop we are tracking on Beats Fit Pro is worth a look. Now down at $145 in various colorways from the regular $200 price tag, you’re looking at a 2023 low and the best price around. Swing by our headphones hub for even more options.

Echelon EX3 Fitness Bike features:

The EX3 now comes with triangular tubing, a new competition 0.6-inch seat, and console lever-style adjustment for a smoother and more comfortable ride. The new motor offers more precise magnetic resistance all with a simple twist of the new indexing resistance adjustment Knob. We’ve added a new handled rack on seat glide that does not restrict your adjustment, a 2.4 USB.

