Beats Fit Pro land at best price of the year at $145 in four colors (Reg. $200), more

Woot is now offering the best price of the year on the flagship true wireless earbuds from Beats. Now on sale from the usual $200 going rate, Beats Fit Pro arrive in one of four colors at $144.95 Prime shipped. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. With 28% in savings attached, today’s offer lands at $15 below our previous mentions from the spring. This is also $5 below the previous 2023 low, too. The only real downside here is that the three new colors that were just refreshed earlier in the year aren’t included in the savings, as only the original styles are making the cut for today’s discount.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings courtesy of Woot, the Beats Studio Buds drop to $89.95 in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 33% off. This is $10 under our previous mention and clocking as the best price of the year, matching the last drop to this price from back in January.

Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

Both of these Beats earbuds above are more affordable than the all-new Beats Studio Buds+. While these are just improved versions of the Studio Buds on sale above, you’re not missing all too much with the Fit Pro. Sure, there’s that eye-catching transparent design that easily makes these some of the best looking earbuds on the market, but Beats Fit Pro still sound better and offer more compelling features for iPhone owners.

Undercutting all three of the latest releases from Beats, earlier in the month Anker showed off what to expect from its latest earbuds, too. The upcoming Soundcore Liberty 4 NC buds won’t launch until the end of the month, but look to easily be worth the wait. There’s ANC built right into the unique design that has a refreshed charging case with an impressive 60 hours of battery life per charge. Made even better, there’s also a $100 price tag that makes these some of the more affordable options out there. They aren’t lower than the lead deal, but bringing home the latest from Anker may very well be worth the extra cash.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

