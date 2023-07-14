Just $20 scores you Belkin’s 15W MagSafe charger with kickstand at new all-time low

If those bulky solutions to take advantage of StandBy on your desk or nightstand are a bit too unwieldy for your needs, today we’re tracking a notable discount on one of the most compact offerings out there. Amazon is now offering the Belkin 15W MagSafe Charger with Kickstand for $19.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $60, you’re now looking at the best price to date following the $40 discount. This clocks in at $7 under our previous mention from back in June, with today’s price cut now delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Launching as one of the first third-party MagSafe chargers actually capable of dishing out 15W speeds to one of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 or other previous-generation handsets, Belkin’s model arrives now as one of the more affordable solutions out there thanks to today’s sale. Sporting some extra premium features over the likes of even Apple’s in-house model, there’s notably now a kickstand built into the back of the charger that lets you prop up your handset while it refuels. That’s also supplemented by a braided nylon USB-C cable for some extra durability when thrown in your everyday carry. Head below for more.

Today’s offer actually makes Belkin’s MagSafe charger a more affordable solution than Apple’s in-house model. Also seeing a discount this week, the official unit sells for $31 right now as a notable alternative to the kickstand-equipped solution above. It has the major advantage of being compatible with a large list of accessories and stands for leveraging the 15W charging prowess with StandBy in a bunch of different form-factors. So if you want something a bit more versatile than the form-factor you’re locked into with the Belkin model above, Apple’s model is of course worth checking out.

If you’re in the market for a new StandBy-ready solution, don’t forget that we just took a hands-on look at Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charger. This solution is perfect for your nightstand or desk setup with a unique design that can refuel your entire Apple kit at once. It also happens to be on sale right now, dropping down to $111 from its usual $140 price tag to mark one of the best discounts yet.

Belkin 15W MagSafe Kickstand Charger features:

Make charging more convenient with MagSafe and get more from your iPhone 13 or iPhone 12 experience. This portable wireless charging pad delivers fast wireless charging up to 15W for the iPhone 13 and 12, and allows you to keep using your phone while it charges thanks to a thoughtfully designed pop-up stand. The MagSafe attachment ensures perfect, snap on alignment every time, while slim, lightweight design makes this charger perfect for travel. An extra-long 6.6ft/2m cable offers versatile placement options, and three understated colorways fit seamlessly into any home or office space.

