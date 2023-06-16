Tested: Anker’s new triangular 15W MagSafe 3-in-1 charger is perfect for StandBy in iOS 17

Anker’s latest MagSafe charging stand just hit the scene earlier this spring, arriving just in time to pair perfectly with the new StandBy mode for iPhone 14 coming in iOS 17. Capable of refueling your entire Apple kit, our latest Tested with 9to5Toys review is investigating if its more affordable price tag means it’s actually worth a spot on your nightstand.

Hands-on with Anker’s triangular 15W MagSafe charger

Anker launched its first full 15W MagSafe charger earlier this year, only to follow it up for a more affordable alternative. Ditching the cube form-factor of the original one, the company is still channeling those geometric vibes for the second one of its charging stations that come equipped with support for the full Apple magnetic power standard.

Rocking a triangular design, the new Anker 15W MagSafe charger packs a 3-in-1 build that is made to fuel your entire Apple kit. A notable addition to your desk or nightstand, there’s the main 15W MagSafe pad that makes this perfect for StandBy, as well as an AirPods dock with 5W speeds and much of the same output for Apple Watches off to the side. Not to mention, it includes everything you need in the box to make sure the $140 price tag completely covers your charging setup.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

Make charging a snap and enjoy 15W high-speed charging every time, thanks to the official MagSafe module. Charge an iPhone 14 Pro Max to 50% in just 47 minutes.

All-in-one wireless charging station for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Conveniently read texts or watch videos while charging your phone in portrait or landscape mode.

Compact and unintrusive, Anker 737 MagGo Charger takes up very little space on your tabletop or in your bag.

9to5Toys’ Take

I’ve been using Anker’s latest 3-in-1 charging setup for the past few weeks, and it has certainly justified its place on my nightstand. There’s a few caveats to that, but if you’re looking for that final verdict without reading all of my more in-depth thoughts, this definitely fits into the buy category. It’s not going to be for everyone, but definitely delivers most of the features that iPhone 14 owners would want, for less than other models on the market.

The big thing to take away from the Anker triangular 15W MagSafe charger is that it is a more budget-friendly alternative to the brand’s flagship charger. Despite that, you’re still not skimping out on all too many of the features, with the most apparent difference being a different design. There’s the same 15W magnetic pad and a 5W AirPods dock, though just packed into a noticably larger footprint. One of the only actual downgrades is that there’s only a standard Apple Watch charger on board, so all you Series 8 and Ultra users aren’t going to be able to fully take advantage of their wearable’s fast charging tech.

Another trade-off worth noting is that the spot for your true wireless earbuds is only going to fit some of the more sleek buds on the market. The design is very clearly focused around AirPods, with some larger alternatives not fitting into hole in the triangular cutout in the center of the charger. So if you’re rocking another pair buds that doesn’t have a slim charging case, might be worth going with Anker’s slightly more premium model.

All told, Anker’s newest 15W MagSafe charger fits perfectly into the lineup. It’s not going to be the most premium solution out there, and Anker knows this. That’s the whole point! If you want the best that the company sells, its Cube MagSafe charger is a better bet, let alone ditching the Anker branding period in favor of Belkin’s oh-so popular solution.

But if you’re looking for just a solid 15W MagSafe stand that can also refuel your other Apple gadgets, it’s worth a look. It won’t be replacing the original 15W model from Anker on my nightstand, but is easily the next best thing. It’s an easy recommendation now that iOS 17 will be debuting the new StandBy feature this fall. That alone makes this a perfect option to make sure your setup is ready to take advantage of the smart display mode come September.

Then there’s the price. Its usual $140 MSRP has been sitting on sale as of late for $117, making this one of the more affordable options out there – whether from Anker or another brand. By comparison, the Cube version sells for a $150 MSRP and can often be found around $130. Whether those pricing differences are worth bringing home the more affordable option or just splurging for the full-featured one is up to you, but saving some extra cash at the very least doesn’t mean you’ll be sacrificing on a worthwhile desk upgrade.

