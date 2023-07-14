elago’s carbon fiber/silicone AirPods Pro 2 Armor Case returns to $11.50 all-time low today

The official elago Amazon storefront is now offering its AirPods Pro 2 Armor Case for $11.69 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $19 directly from elago and typically fetching closer to $13 at Amazon as of late, this is the lowest price we can find. This set launched back in April and after seeing a slight drop shortly thereafter, this is the only notable deal we have tracked since. Delivering a more protective version of the brand’s popular liquid silicone treatment, you’ll find a little extra carbon fiber drop and bump protection on this model. Even still, there’s cutouts in all the right places – the lanyard is exposed and the strap seen above is included with purchase – as well as wireless charging. Check out our launch coverage for more details and then head below.

If you don’t need the extra protection and aren’t partial to the popular elago offerings, save even more with this minimalist BRG option. It comes in at under $10 Prime shipped on Amazon right now after clipping the on-page coupon to provide a sleek silicone cover with an included carabiner clip for less.

Be sure to check out our hands-on review of the new 100% recycled Totallee AirPods Pro 2 and 3rd generation cases right here. And then swing by our review of the new must-see CASETiFY Spider-Man gear. Alongside iPhone 14 cases and more, there are also some AirPods cases to scope out, complete with sweet Spider-Man and Venom designs.

elago AirPods Pro 2 Armor Case features:

Comes with a lanyard.

Unlike other generic cases that are mass produced, all of our cases are designed in house from scratch. From a concept, all the way to a finished product, every aspect of creating a product is done in-house to ensure that you get a case that will fit perfectly, help protect from drops, and looks great – saving you time and money!

Premium silicone material protects your charging case from everyday use, including dirt, oil, scratches and drops. Precise cutout allows you to access the lanyard attachment for the ability to attach it to anything you want!

Carbon fiber design around the sides of the case along with reinforced corners give this case a sleek look that does not sacrifice protection. Perfect case for your Every Day Carry lifestyle!

