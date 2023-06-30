Hands-on with CASETiFY’s new Spider-Man iPhone 14 cases and themed AirPods Pro cover

One of the collaborations I have been looking forward to most this year has just landed on my doorstep. Earlier in the month, CASETiFY revealed that it would be tapping into the most popular superhero out there right now to deliver a new series of Peter Parker-inspired Apple accessories. Donning the signature red and blue suit design, I just got my hands on a few of the new CASETiFY Spider-Man iPhone 14 cases and its eye-catching AirPods Pro cover.

Hands-on with the new CASETiFY Spider-Man collection

Nobody does collaborations quite like CASETiFY, and now the brand is back with its latest team up. This time tapping into the likes of Marvel, Spider-Man is getting his own lineup of themed accessories. Ranging from iPhone 14 cases to AirPods covers, MagSafe chargers, and gear for you Samsung Galaxy users, there’s quite a diverse assortment of gear all outfitted with everyone’s favorite neighborhood hero.

Starting with the signature smartphone cases, these are all standard CASETiFY covers. The form-factors are nothing new, but that’s standard for these collaborations. The brand is just applying some sick designs that all come backed by the same variety and customization as we’ve written home about in the past. I have been daily driving these cases for years, and they are as tried and true as any other covers out there. You’ll find varying levels of protections, from slim clear-style covers to more durable ones with some added coverage to help withstands drops and the like.

It’s not just iPhones that are getting the Spider-Man treatment, either. The likes of Samsung, even its new foldables, and other smartphones are getting in on the action. But those who do have one of Apple’s latest devices will be able to choose between MagSafe-enabled offerings and those without the magnetic ring built in.

All of that, of course, brings us to what’s actually new with the CASETiFY Spider-Man collection. This time around, like always with these partnerships, is all about the designs. And oh, are there some exciting ways to bring the webslinger into your everyday carry. Starting with the iPhone cases, because this is CASETiFY we’re talking about, you’ll find covers for all of Apple’s latest 14 series devices. All of the pictures below will be of the iPhone 14 Pro specifically, though as we mentioned above, there’s something for just about every modern day smartphone owner.

Now if you’re a fan of the Spider-Verse franchise like me, then let me get the disapointment out of the way. No, there aren’t any Mile Morales covers this time around. I know, I know, it would have been almost too perfect to see the success of Across the Spider-Verse paired with some iPhone 14 cases themed around Miles, Gwen, Miguel O’Hara, and the rest of the Spiderlings. But CASETiFY likes it retro here, and is going with some classic designs inspired by your core Spider-Man stories. So think more Peter Parker and less your wacky cast of animated heroes.

That being said, the designs for the new CASETiFY Spider-Man collection really do speak for themselves. I was personally sent over three different designs, all of which embody our favorite neighborhood hero in different ways. By far the most iconic of the batch is the Spider-Man Mask Case. Starting at $68, this one delivers the hero’s signature disguise complete with those iconic white eyes and red webbed pattern. This is the one I plan on rocking the most, just because of how much I adore Parker’s mask, and any chance to bring it to my iPhone 14 Pro is a welcomed one.

Not to skip over his iconic logo, CASETiFY is also releasing some covers with the Spider-Man insignia. Much like the mask version, this transparent case is made of a red plastic that turns your handset into the suit itself. It has a raised texture for all the web and spider designs, and is more of a fit for fans of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

CASETiFY is also having some fun with the collection by offering designs a little more loosely inspired by the hero. Instead of just taking designs from Spider-Man’s suit and applying them to your phone, the Newspaper Case plasters your handset in different Daily Bugle clippings. So if you find yourself channeling your love of Spider-Man through some J. Jonah Jameson “get me pictures of Spider-Man” vibes, this cover offers a little something more unique.

While CASETiFY didn’t send any over, the new collection also inclusions some designs for Spider-Man’s most iconic villain, too. Venom gets some love by trading in the red designs for black aesthetics that really deliver on the idea of wrapping your iPhone 14 in a Symbiote.

AirPods Pro covers get in on the Spider-Man action

I’d be remiss not to mention the other accessories part of the collaboration, too. CASETiFY also sent over one of its new AirPods Pro 2 cases, which wraps your earbuds in the same signature Spider-Man stylings as the iPhone cases. In the past, I have written home about how exciting these covers are, and this new release is no different. CASETiFY may very well be known for its smartphone cases, but there is something special about the AirPods accessories.

For its Spider-Man collaboration, the brand went with a such a fun little design that covers the Apple earbuds in the webslinger. Instead of just going with a cover packing some decals, the company went all out and delivered a case with some added texture. It’s a 3D cover that on top of having a red plastic backing, is also covered in black webs that give the whole design a bit more presence. There’s a clip for attaching your AirPods Pro to a bag or keychain, too.

I simply adore how this turned out. It’s such a fun take on what an AirPods case can be, and keeps up the consistency of truly delivering a unique accessory. If I had to recommend only a single buy from the new collection, it would definitely be the CASETiFY Spider-Man AirPods Pro cover. It even works with wireless chargers, too!

The new CASETiFY Spider-Man collection is now available for purchase direct from the company’s own storefront. iPhone 14 cases start at $68, while other accessories are available from $48. There are themed MagSafe chargers, AirPods Max covers, and plenty of other Apple add-ons – all of which are fittingly imbued with Spider-Man and Venom theming.

