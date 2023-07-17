Motorola Edge+ delivers 68W fast charging at $700 low (Save $100), more from $110

Joining the all-new razr+ that’s on sale right now, we’re now tracking another collection of discounted Motorola handsets. Nearly all of its newest 2023 series Android smartphones are on sale at Amazon, and now dropping to the lowest prices to date. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining, the Motorola Edge+ is now resting at $699.99. Down from $800, you’re now looking at $100 in savings alongside the second-ever discount. This is matching the Prime Day offer from last week, opening up the all-time low price cut for everyone.

Motorola’s new Edge+ might not be the first smartphone that comes to mind as your next everyday driver, but maybe it should be. At least, that was the main takeaway of our hands-on review. Everything comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.67-inch pOLED display that clocks at 165Hz. There’s other notable inclusions like 68W charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and IP68 water-resistance that let this handset punch above its weight class.

Other Motorola 2023 smartphones on sale:

As far as other all-new Android experiences go this week, Motorola’s razr+ folding smartphone saw its first discount as part of the Prime Day festivities. It just so happens to be outliving the Amazon summer sale, with that very first markdown still taking $100 off the just-released Android smartphone. The unique handset with a larger outer display than we’ve seen from a foldable handset yet is now trending at $900, delivering a new all-time low in the process.

Motorola Edge+ features:

Stunning quad-curved endless edge design. Experience curves on every side for beauty and comfort that’s beyond compare. Industry-leading Snapdragon 8 performance. Experience the groundbreaking speed of Qualcomm’s latest mobile platform, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Triple high-res cameras + telephoto portrait lens. Capture brilliant photos in any light and every situation—along with naturally beautiful portraits. IP68 underwater protection. Take comfort knowing your phone is built to withstand dust, dirt, and sand—and even a quick dip in the water.

