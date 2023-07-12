Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone sees first discount at $900 (Save $100), more

While just about every other Android smartphone has gone on sale for Prime Day, it’s time for the latest and greatest from Motorola to take the stage. The new Motorola razr+ was just revealed last month, and now it’s on sale for the very first time. Open to all shoppers – not just Prime – the new foldable sells for $899.99 shipped. Down from $1,000, you’re looking at the only chance so far to save. Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the summer, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

One thing worth noting about this discount is that there typically is a better offer out there if you signed up ahead of time. Amazon did something a little unorthodox by making Prime members throw their hat into the ring ahead of Prime Day to lock-in the savings, with a $150 discount landing as part of the shopping event. If you didn’t get an email invite or just forgot to sign up, the lead deal is going to be your best bet.

Otherwise, tons of other Motorola smartphones of the unlocked variety are getting in on the savings today. Joining all of the other Android handsets with steep discounts attached, you’ll be able to score the best prices yet on many of its new debuts. Four of its new 2023 smartphones take the spotlight, but there’s also some previous-generation models and more on tap.

Motorola razr+ features:

Access everything that matters—without opening your phone—on the largest, most advanced external display for a flip phone. Experience a fully interactive 3.6″ external display, then flip open for an ultra-smooth, incredibly vivid 6.9″ pOLED screen. With Flex View, stand your phone on its own at multiple angles, giving you entirely new ways to interact, capture, and create. Capture more detail in any light or go ultrawide and fit more in the frame. Get the ultimate selfies with powerful cameras and the external display.

