New all-time low hits PowerA’s smartphone Xbox controller gaming clip with power bank at $17

Amazon is now offering the latest model PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip for Xbox Wireless Controllers down at $16.90 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Regularly $30, this is a solid 44% price drop and the lowest we can find anywhere. This model saw a couple drops in the $17 and $19 range since it hit Amazon for the first time this spring, but today’s deal marks a new Amazon all-time low. Taking it up a notch from the basic PowerA MOGA Mobile Clip 2.0 that typically sells for less, the Play & Charge, as the name suggests, not only carries your smartphone and controller but it also wirelessly charges your device too. Designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers with a pair of dual-locking articulation points to get everything at the right angle, it sports a built-in 1,500mAh power bank for charging alongside leaving all ports, speakers, and microphones accessible. Head below for more details.

As of right now, outside of no-name, not officially licensed options, the deal above is the most affordable model we can find. Even the more basic aforementioned Mobile Clip 2.0 without the battery pack is currently out of stock on Amazon and really doesn’t sell for all that much less very often when it is available anyway.

PlayStation fans will want to dive into our launch coverage for this Backbone One Android model as well as this PowerA MOGA XP-Ultra wireless controller that launched earlier this year. On the iOS side of things, be sure to check out our hands-on review of PowerA’s MOGA XP5-i Plus Apple Arcade and cloud gaming controller that delivers a wireless gamepad with an integrated clip to hold your mobile device while gaming on the go.

PowerA MOGA Play & Charge Gaming Clip features:

Charge your phone while you play Xbox and cloud-enabled games on-the-go

Mobile gaming clip designed for Bluetooth-enabled Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One controllers

Charge your phone while you play, or between sessions with integrated Power Bank

Dual-locking articulation points adjust for ergonomic phone placement

Grip and secure your phone with rubberized clamps

Access all ports, speakers, and microphones

Made with high-quality materials for stability and durability

