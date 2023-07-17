Razer’s Leviathan V2 soundbar improves your battlestation with THX Spatial Audio at $210

Amazon is now offering the Razer Leviathan V2 PC Gaming Soundbar system for $209.99 shipped. Down from $250, you’re looking at one of the first chances to save. This $40 discount lands within $10 of the all-time low, and is the second-best offer we’ve seen so far. Equipped with a compact design that won’t take up as much room as dedicated speakers do at your battlestation, this soundbar system pairs the main driver with a subwoofer for some added bass. It sports Bluetooth 5.2 to connect into its THX Spatial Audio-enabled sound array with 7.1-channel surround sound. In true Razer fashion, the Leviathan V2 also features some integrated RGB lighting thanks to Chroma integration. We fully break down what to expect from the recent release over in our launch coverage, too.

If you’d rather just go with a more traditional form-factor, the Razer Nommo V2 X are easily worth a look for a more affordable battlestation upgrade. The kit includes a pair of speakers, each with 3-inch full-range drivers and rear-facing bass ports at $150. The same THX Spatial Audio support found on the Leviathan V2 can also be heard on these speakers, though you’re missing out on the dedicated subwoofer. These will connect to your PC over USB and improve your setup’s sound for $56 less than the featured discount.

If you’re looking for a suite of new battlestation accessories, Logitech’s Aurora PC gaming collection is now down to the best discounts yet. Across several different peripherals, you can now land the adorable yet feature-packed desktop accessories for the lowest prices yet. Everything starts from $70 and includes the brand’s latest mice, keyboards, and headset at $30 off or more.

Razer Leviathan V2 features:

Packed with 2 full-range drivers, a down-firing subwoofer, and more, this all-in-one sound system is designed to provide full-range, high-fidelity sound that elevates your audio experience. Advanced 7.1 surround sound delivers audio with pinpoint accuracy, allowing for a more realistic and detailed soundstage that makes movies, games, and music truly come alive. Fits perfectly beneath a monitor to keep desktops clutter-free, while detachable rubber feet keep it angled towards you for minimal audio obstruction

