Razer launches new Leviathan V2 gaming sound bar with THX Spatial Audio

Today, Razer introduced its latest sound bar with the Leviathan V2. This sound bar, which features THX Spatial Audio as well as Razer’s RGB Chroma coloring, allows you to “experience unrivaled immersion” when gaming. If you normally game with headphones, you should try speakers, as some games can really take advantage of the openness found in them. Razer is trying to push this with its multi-driver sound bar that also packs a dedicated down-firing subwoofer for an all-in-one experience. Sound interesting? Let’s take a closer look below.

Razer Leviathan V2 is perfect for open-world exploration games

If you’ve never used quality speakers to game with, it’ll change how you play open-world exploration-type titles. While I generally use headphones when gaming, I personally prefer to use speakers for more exploration-style titles. These games make up some of my favorites across all genres, and include the likes of No Man’s Sky, Subnautica, and others where you’re tasked with exploring a vast world and audio direction doesn’t matter as much. However, the Leviathan V2 does help in that regard too.

Razer isn’t just launching your traditional sound bar here. The all-new Razer Leviathan V2 features 7.1 surround sound through THX Spatial Audio technology, which “delivers audio with pinpoint accuracy, allowing for a more realistic and detailed soundstage that makes your movies, games, and music truly come alive.”

The sound bar is compact while providing “room-filling sound.” It connects to your computer over USB but also packs Bluetooth 5.2 for listening to runes or other sources with ease. Of course, it’s customizable with the brand’s Chroma RGB technology and you can even tune the audio to suit your specific needs. In all, this sound solution would make a great upgrade to any gaming setup.

You can purchase the Razer Leviathan V2 gaming sound bar now for $249.99 at Amazon and other retailers.

9to5Toys’ Take

Right now, I use Razer’s age-old Nommo Chroma speakers that I’ve had since 2018 at my gaming setup. While I do pick up my Arctis Pro Wireless from time to time when I need to know where an enemy is in a game, using speakers allows me to hear what else is going on in the house, have a conversation with my wife, or walk away without having to take something off my head. And, in the end, exploration games are visually immersive making them the perfect pair with a speaker setup like this.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!