No need to break the bank for a 75-inch 4K TV, this TCL AirPlay model is $498 at Walmart

Walmart is now offering the TCL 75-inch Class 4-Series 4K UHD HDR Smart Roku TV for $498 shipped. If you’re looking for a sizable new display that ought to cost more than it does, today’s deal comes in at well below very similar models that regularly fetch $620 at Best Buy. This one is now matching our previous mention and delivering a whole lot of 4K TV for under $500. It might not be the latest and greatest with high-end specs, but if you’re just looking for a solid 4K display without breaking the bank, this is it. This model boasts a 75-inch HDR-ready display with direct access to your streaming services, built-in Apple AirPlay action, and four HDMI inputs – it also works with Siri, Alexa, and Google Assistant gear for voice commands. Head below for more details.

A more affordable option for folks that don’t have the space for a 75-incher is Walmart’s price on the 65-inch variant at $378. This one delivers the same specs and overall experience, just with a smaller display to suit your space better.

Joining this rare deal on Apple TV 4K from $123, yesterday we spotted an even larger 85-inch Hisense 4K smart TV on sale for $1,498 shipped at Walmart. This one delivers some higher-end specs, not the least of which is a 120Hz panel with variable refresh rate alongside HDMI 2.1, and is now up to $702 off the going rate. All of the details on what this one can bring to your entertainment center are waiting right here.

TCL 4-Series Smart Roku TV features:

The TCL 4-Series Roku TV offers stunning 4K picture quality with four times the resolution of Full HD for enhanced clarity and detail, as well as endless entertainment with thousands of streaming channels. High dynamic range (HDR) technology delivers bright and accurate colors for a lifelike viewing experience. In addition, your favorite HD shows, movies, and sporting events are enhanced to near Ultra HD resolution with 4K Upscaling. Your favorite broadcast TV, streaming channels, gaming console and other devices are front-and-center within a simple, customizable home screen.

