Best Buy launches open-box sale with first discount on new Apple TV 4K from $123, more

Best Buy today is launching a new open-box sale that covers a wide range of tech. Delivering some rare discounts that even apply to Apple’s latest products today’s sale is offering some of the first chances to save on new releases and gear that just hardly ever goes on sale. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the latest Apple TV 4K 128GB marked down to $134.99 for an Open-Box Excellent condition model. Normally fetching $149, this is the very first discount we’ve seen on the latest streamer from Apple. There are also some more affordable offerings which start from $122.99, delivering as much as $26 in savings. You’ll have to scroll down to the Buying Options section towards the bottom of the listing page in order to add this to your cart and lock-in the savings.

The latest addition to Apple’s streaming media family, the new Apple TV 4K just hit the scene last November. Now powered by the A15 Bionic chip, the performance gains deliver support for HDR10+ content as well as Dolby Vision visuals and Dolby Atmos sound. It will otherwise offer all of the usual perks, like an HDMI 2.1 output, Gigabit Ethernet port, and access to all of the popular streaming services out there. Throw in Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support, as well as the recently-refreshed Siri Remote for good measure. You can read about the full experience over in our launch coverage at 9to5Mac. Then head below for more.

Marking one of the first chances of the year to outfit your Siri setup with Apple’s compact smart speaker, Best Buy today is also kicking off the work week by marking down the HomePod mini. Available in all five colors with pricing starting as low as $64.99, you’ll find the Open-Box Excellent conditions that are now available to ship at $76.99. This is a rare chance to save and the best we’ve seen from the retailer all year.

Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorway, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 14. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac.

Some things to note about the condition of the Apple gear in today’s sale, it’s all said to look brand new while shipping with all of the original parts and accessories. Often times, these kinds of promotions apply to models that have slightly damaged packaging – whether the usual plastic seal that Apple employs has been cut or there’s a small ding on the side. But in any case, everything is backed with a 90-day warranty just in case.

Then be sure to go shop the entire sale right here. Best Buy was kind enough to break down many of the offers based on category as well as brand, so you can shop all of the Apple offers or just go peruse everything else with open-box savings attached.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from last week still up for grabs, not to mention an assortment of discounts that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day to begin with and are just now finally getting in on the savings with the start of the new work week.

Apple TV 4K 2022 features:

Apple TV 4K lets you watch shows and movies in stunning 4K Dolby Vision and HDR10+. Get theater-like Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos that immerses you in sound. Use it as a home hub to connect and control smart home accessories. With Ethernet for high-speed data transfer and Thread for more connectivity.

