Score a pair of dual-outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs today down at $20 (Reg. up to $30)

The official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 2-pack of Dual HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Outlets for $19.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in order over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. While we did see this 2-pack down in the $27 range for much of 2022, it has been going for $30 for most of this year at Amazon and is now at one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Today’s deal is also matching our previous mention and a notable chance to score a pair of dual outlet HomeKit smart plugs at $10 a pop. Alongside compatibility with Apple’s smart home ecosystem, they also work with Alexa and Google Assistant-based setups, providing a total of four smart outlets you can control with your phone or voice. They will take a series of otherwise standard issue lamps and electronics and transform them into Siri-ready smart gear simply by placing the smart plugs between them and your standard wall outlets. More details below.

If you just need one outlet, the deal we are tracking on the VOCOlinc HomeKit smart plug is worth a look. For $10, you can score a single Siri-compatible plug for half the price of the bundle above – you’re only getting a single outlet on this model as opposed to the dual action above, but it is less out of pocket right now.

Then swing by our smart home hub for price drops on a wide range of intelligent upgrades for your living space. This morning also saw the official launch of the new “first-of-its-kind” SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp with the ability to sync up with the actual lighting conditions outside of your door. Dive into the details on that right here and then hit up this deal on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max – now at the best price of the year.

meross Dual HomeKit Wi-Fi Smart Outlets features:

Compact 2-in-1 Design: WiFi plugs smart plug features space-saving two outlets. Each wall outlet can be plugged with 2 devices, simultaneously controlled outlets with one manual ON/OFF button, and independently controlled outlets by Meross app. More efficient than the normal single-socket smart plug. It supports home appliances up to 10A.

Remote Control: To enable HomeKit remote control, you need a HomePod, an Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, etc. Set any of these Apple devices in your house as a HomeKit bridge and connect it to your home WiFi network. Once your HomeKit bridge set up, it has to kept online. If it is powered off or disconnected from the WiFi, it will fail to respond when you intend to control the device remotely.

Voice Control: Smart outlet supports Apple HomeKit (iOS 13 or later), Apple Watch, Siri, Carplay, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings. Connect your traditional lamp, fan, coffee maker… to Meross smart plug HomeKit. Just say “Hey Siri, turn on the fan.”

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!