New ‘first-of-its-kind’ SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp geo-syncs with outdoor light, app customizations, more

We feature our fair share of smart lighting around here, but the new “first-of-its-kind” SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp is something a little bit different. Designed by NASA circadian lighting expert Robert Soler, it tracks your geographical location to bring natural light indoors, syncing up with the what’s going on outside your window – sort of like one of those sunrise lamps but with a more high-end design and some serious science to back it all up. Now available for purchase with iOS and Android companion apps for customization options, you can get a better look and more deals after the jump.

SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp

The SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp comes in two flavors; the pricey PRO model (launches later this year) and the new standard SKYVIEW 2 being announced here today. The main difference is the more compact size on the standard model (11.6 inches by 8 inches wide), the diffuse polycarbonate global construction (the pro model is handblown glass), and a much lower price tag.

Both lights make use of technology developed by NASA experts and “iron-clad research from Harvard” to “effortlessly keep your circadian righty in check” – a recently conducted interventional clinical trial on the effects of SKYVIEW technology resulted in “participants reporting being more alert, mentally sharp, happier and healthier.”

A lack of exposure is linked to a host of serious physical and mental health issues. With this in mind, Biological Innovations and Optimization Systems (BIOS), the leader in human wellness lighting, today announced the launch of SKYVIEW 2, a first-of-its-kind, 24/7 wellness light that brings the extraordinary power of the sun and sky into our homes.

All of that aside though, and whether or not any of that means anything to you at all, the SKYVIEW is just a gorgeous lamp with the ability to automatically sync outdoor lighting conditions in your specific geographic location around the clock and bring them into your space. Each day it delivers “warm sunrise, daytime lighting, sunset, and soothing nighttime glow” with no management required.

These transitions positively impact the body on a biological level, similar to sunlight which regulates the internal clock via the newly discovered photopigment called melanopsin

Having said that, the companion iOS and Android apps do allow for some customization options for folks that like to tinker around with these things. You can adjust the color tones and hue of each phase of the day, edit the various phases to match your sleep and wake schedule on a day-by-day basis, and even tinker with the dynamic natural overcast cover settings to simulate the passing clouds outside of your window (Update: we have been informed that cloud simulation will only be available on the Pro model launching later this year). In other words, you can just plug it in and it will automatically sync with natural lighting settings throughout the day automatically, or you can completely customize the phases to match your lifestyle, whether you’re sleeping in on the weekends or resetting your internal clock after flying through different timezones.

The new SKYVIEW 2 is officially launching today and is now available for purchase at $449.99 directly from the official site. If that seems like a crazy price, despite it coming in at half the pro model’s listing, you will find some far less expensive options on Amazon – just don’t expect them to be quite as gorgeous or backed up by the same level of research (in most cases).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!