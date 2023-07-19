OWC 5-port dual display Thunderbolt Hub expands your Mac/Windows I/O down at $100

You can now score the OWC Thunderbolt Hub for $99.99 shipped via the brand’s official Amazon storefront. Regularly $130, this is more than 23% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It also matching our previous mention and comes in at just $1 above the 2023 low. While it might not be the new Thunderbolt Go Dock we reviewed previously, it comes in at $100 less and provides a more compact docking solution in the process. It transforms a single USB-C port into a more versatile setup with four Thunderbolt/USB-C jacks, one of which that delivers 60W power passthrough to run your laptop, alongside USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (up to 10Gb/s), and support for dual 4K/5K displays or one 6K/8K display. Head below for more details. 

If a more modest USB-C hub will do the trick, this Anker 5-in-1 model is worth a look at just $24.50 Prime shipped. And speaking of Anker, it has now launched a new mid-week Amazon sale loaded with charging gear and just about every other accessory your EDC and home setup might need starting from $12 Prime shipped.  

When it comes to the latest releases in the docking station space, just yesterday Plugable unveiled its new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunderbolt dock. Alongside a launch discount coming by way of its official Amazon storefront, you can get a deep dive into what to expect with this model alongside details on how to score one for less for a limited time right here. Then head over to our Mac accessories hub for more ways to bolster your kit at a discount.  

OWC Thunderbolt Hub features:

  • Expand your device connections and productivity; (4) Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) Ports; (1) USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A Port up to 10Gb/s (1250MB/s)-USB 2.0/3.0 backwards compatible; Compatible with all M1 Macs, Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs, and Thunderbolt 4 PCs
  • Easy Port Expansion: add more universally compatible Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports to your Mac, PC, iPad, or dock to massively expand your device connections and productivity: Through a single Thunderbolt port you can connect dual 4K/5K* displays or one 6K/8K display, external storage, phones, tablets, mixers, and keyboard/mice accessories
  • Works with Millions: no worries or confusion, it works with your Thunderbolt 4, Thunderbolt 3, USB-C, or USB4 machine or device with 100% compatibility; Compatible with all M1 Macs, Thunderbolt 3 equipped Macs, and Thunderbolt 4 PCs

