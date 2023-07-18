Plugable unveils new 11-port dual HDMI USB4 and Thunderbolt dock at under $185 [Deal]

Plugable, a brand known for its lineup of MacBook and Windows accessories, is launching its new USB4 Thunderbolt dock, officially dubbed the UD-4VPD USB4 Dual HDMI Docking Station. Featuring the 40Gb/s bandwidth of USB4, you’re looking at an 11-port hub to expand your existing MacBook or Windows PC setup with a wealth of I/O potential, dual monitor support, and USB-C Power Delivery all at a price coming in at under $200. Better yet, a nice little launch day coupon is now available via the official Amazon listing. Head below for a closer look and more details on the brand-new Plugable Thunderbolt dock.

Plugable launches new USB4 Thunderbolt dock

Last we checked in with Plugable, we came away impressed with our hands-on time testing out its latest iPad docking stand that doubles as an 8-in-1 USB-C/HDMI hub. Just before that, we covered the launch of its Works With Chromebook certified 12-in-1 dual display dock. But today, the brand is turning its focus toward the dedicated and competitively priced UD-4VPD USB4 Dual HDMI Docking Station.

As we mentioned above, the setup is centered around the USB4 standard to enable 40Gb/s bandwidth on USB4 and Thunderbolt 4 gear “while providing backward compatibility for previous generation USB-C systems.” That kicks off the 11-port setup here that also includes 2.5Gb/s Ethernet, a combination audio port to connect headsets and external speakers, a microSD/SD card reader, and four USB ports (including one USB-C port with 20W power delivery for charging smartphones and tablets). And for those connecting the Thunderbolt dock to laptops and MacBooks, it provides 100W USB-C Power Delivery.

On top of all that, the new USB4 Thunderbolt dock offers support for a pair of 4K displays at 120Hz or a single 8K display at 60Hz to expand your mobile notebook rig when you’re at your home base. However, one thing to keep in mind on this front is the “docking station is designed for Windows 10 and newer. While the UD-4VPD can also be used with Macs…macOS does not support MST so only one display can be extended.”

With a quick browse through Amazon, it’s easy to see that most well-known brands offering Thunderbolt 4 docks with this sort of I/O functionality don’t often do so at under $200 – sometimes much more. However, the new UD-4VPD Dual HDMI Plugable USB4 Thunderbolt dock is indeed launching with a $199.95 MSRP. And, by way of an on-page coupon sitting on the brand’s official Amazon storefront, you can knock that total down to $184.95 shipped for a limited time.

