Anker launches new midweek sale with GaNPrime power strips, USB-C chargers, more from $12

Anker today is launching a new midweek sale that’s putting its latest GaNPrime charger lineup in the spotlight amongst an assortment of other accessories. Shipping is free across the lineup. Our top pick is on the Anker 727 GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip at $63.99. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at a new all-time low with $36 in savings attached. This is $6 under previous mentions and marking the only time it has dropped under $70. Perfect for streamlining the desk or communal charging space, this power strip sports a compact design that still managed to pack in six ports. There’s notably two full AC outlets that are then joined by a pair of 2.4A USB-A slots. Then as the star of the show, you’ll find two 100W USB-C GaN ports for powering up MacBooks and much more. Our hands-on review details everything else you need to know about the lineup, which is detailed below, too.

Anker GaNPrime chargers on sale:

Alongside its GaNPrime gear, Anker’s official Amazon storefront is also marking down some other accessories. Including power strips, power banks, and other chargers, another favorite from the sale today has the best price yet on Anker’s new 100W Charging Station. Marking one of the first discounts yet since launching earlier in the spring, today’s offer lands at $63.99. This is $36 under the usual $100 price tag and even beating our previous mention by $6. Anker’s new 100W charging station not only has enough juice to handle your entire desk setup, but also some novel features that let it stand out from other models in the lineup. There’s notably six full AC outlets around the base, as well as a USB-C and USB-A slot on the side. Though above that is the real highlight, with a pair of retractable USB-C cables built into the power strip that share a 100W output to MacBooks, iPads, and other devices.

Other Anker deals:

Anker GaNPrime 100W Compact Power Strip features:

2 USB-C ports, 2 USB-A ports, and 2 AC outlets allow you to charge 6 devices at the same time. With a maximum output of 100W, charge virtually any device including phones, tablets, and more. A MacBook Pro 16″ can be charged to 50% in 43 minutes. At only 0.7 inches thick, the power strip is about the size of an iPhone 13 Pro Max and can fit comfortably in your palm or pocket—ideal to bring on a trip.

