Amazon’s Wi-Fi 6 Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa remote hits second-best price at $30 (45% off)

Joining ongoing deals on Apple TV 4K, Amazon is now offering one of the better prices we have tracked on its flagship Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device today. While the Wi-Fi 6 streamer did drop down to $25 for a brief time during Prime Day, if you didn’t get a chance to strike then or are just in need of something to upgrade a display now, the device has dropped down to $29.99 shipped. Regularly $55, this is 45% off and the lowest we have tracked outside of Prime Day and a few select account-only offers. Delivering the highest-end solution in the Amazon streamer lineup, it provides 4K resolutions, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and includes an Alexa voice remote. That’s on top of Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio as well as access to select free streaming services and all of your favorite subscriptions. Get a complete breakdown in our hands-on review and head below for more Fire TV streaming deals.

Following suit with the deal above, Amazon has also now knocked its Fire TV Stick 4K down to $26.99 shipped. The regularly $50 streamer is now 46% off the going rate and coming within $4 of the Prime Day low we tracked last week. It’s not quite as high-end as the model above, but it will still provide 4K action to any display you connect it to.

While we are talking home entertainment setups, if you’re in the market for a new display this morning saw an Amazon all-time low hit Hisense’s U8H 65-inch 4K mini-LED Google Smart TV. The 120Hz VRR model is now at least $200 off the trending price tag at $799 and joins another ongoing discount on an even more affordable solution with this 75-inch TCL model sitting at $498 shipped. And remember, we are still tracking a notable deal on the new Apple TV 4K from $123 in open-box form via the latest Best Buy sale.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – 40% more powerful than Fire TV Stick 4K, with faster app starts and more fluid navigation.

Support for next-gen Wi-Fi 6 – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming across multiple Wi-Fi 6 devices.

Cinematic experience – Watch in vibrant 4K Ultra HD with support for Dolby Vision, HDR, HDR10+ and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Endless entertainment – Stream more than 1 million movies and TV episodes. Watch favorites from Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, Peacock, and more, plus listen to millions of songs. Subscription fees may apply.

Live and free TV – Watch live TV, news, and sports with subscriptions to SLING TV, YouTube TV, and others. Stream for free with Freevee, Pluto TV, Tubi, and more.

