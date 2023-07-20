Apple’s M1 Pro MacBook Pro starts at $1,899 (Save $800), plus $1,900 off M1 Max configs

If none of the Prime Day MacBook discounts were enticing enough for you to pull the trigger, these clearance price cuts on M1 Pro MacBook Pro models certainly should be. Delivering some of Apple’s latest chipsets and form-factors for less than ever before, B&H is now marking down both 16- and 14-inch models. Starting off with the more flagship of the two, Apple’s 16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro now sells for $1,899 shipped. Marking down the 16GB/1TB model, today’s offer lands from the usual $2,699 MSRP in order to deliver $800 in savings. This is an extra $100 below our previous mention from May and landing as the best discount yet.

Apple’s now previous-generation flagship MacBook Pro may not be the most recent release, but still arrives with much of the same refreshed form-factor as the newer models. M1 Pro chip starts the improved form-factor and powers the experience that comes centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display backed by ProMotion, 120Hz refresh rates, and 1600 nits of peak brightness. Packed into that new chassis is up to 21-hour battery, as well as a new array of I/O like the return of MagSafe charging, HDMI, three Thunderbolt ports, and more. So if you’re not sold on the performance gains of the new M2 iteration, today’s price cut is easily worth considering. See why it was previously our Apple product of the year over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Alongside the model above, B&H is also applying the clearance savings to an even more capable 16-inch MacBook Pro. Through the end of the day, you can now lock-in a new all-time low on the higher-end M1 Max model with 64GB of RAM and 4TB of storage. Dropping to $2,999, today’s offer amounts to $1,900 in savings. It’s $300 under our previous mention and is the best value we have ever seen.

On the smaller side of the M1 Max feature set, the 14-inch version of Apple’s latest MacBook Pro is also on sale courtesy of B&H today. This elevated capacity model delivers an even more capable machine with the 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU under the hood. Now resting at $2,699, today’s offer is down from the usual $4,099 price tag in order to deliver a whopping $1,400 in savings. It packs a similar spec sheet as the larger counterpart above, just with the 14-inch Retina display instead to pair with its M1 Max chip, MagSafe charging, and other notable features. This machine is a great way to enjoy a far more capable machine without having to pay for Apple’s latest and greatest.

Both of today’s discounts are joined by some rare chances to save on the newer M2 Pro counterparts. These more recent additions to the MacBook Pro stable come in both 16- and 14-inch form-factors and are down to the lowest prices yet. Now starting from $1,650 if you don’t mind going the refurbished route, there’s $349 or more in savings to be had. These are only on the baseline configurations of the new debuts, so those who want a more capable machine will still be better off going with the elevated models above.

16-inch M1 Pro MacBook Pro features:

Apple M1 Pro or M1 Max chip for a massive leap in CPU, GPU, and machine learning performance

Up to 10-core CPU delivers up to 2x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4x faster performance for graphics-intensive apps and games

16-core Neural Engine for up to 5x faster machine learning performance

Longer battery life, up to 21 hours

