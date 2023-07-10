Apple’s latest 16- and 14-inch inch M2 Pro MacBook Pros now up to $399 off from $1,650

Woot today is now getting in on the Prime Day savings by launching a massive sale on some of Apple’s latest M1 and M2 MacBooks. Delivering the best prices of the year, shipping is free for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies in any other case. Headlining one of the more exhaustive lists of macOS deals, Apple’s recent 16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro is seeing one of its first open-box discounts down to $2,099.99. Normally fetching $2,499, today’s offer arrives with $399 in savings attached alongside the status of being a new all-time low. It’s below our previous $250 off mention, and beats the Prime Day discount this week that is only $200 off. The elevated 1TB model is also on sale, dropping down to $2,300 from its usual $2,699 price tag in order to land at another new all-time low.

Apple’s new MacBook Pro comes outfitted with the same form-factors as before, centered around a 16-inch Liquid Retina display. From there, you’re looking at mostly under the hood improvements that come centered around the latest in Apple Silicon. The M2 Pro processor powers the experience to make this Apple’s most capable portable MacBook yet. There’s up to 22-hour battery life and Wi-Fi 6E support for the first time to go alongside a new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. There of course remains the SDXC slot on the side, as well as all of the other adjustments you can read about in our launch coverage that also takes a deeper dive into the performance of the new M2 Pro chip.

Also getting in on the savings today, Woot is also marking down the smaller of the two M2 Pro form-factors. The 14-inch 256GB version now clocks in at $1,649.99 for the 512GB Space Gray configuration. That’s a new all-time low at $349 off the usual $1,999 going rate, while clocking in at $99 under our previous mention. This is also undercutting the Prime Day discount this week, which only amounts to $200 in savings.

Aside from the smaller display, you’re pretty much looking at the same overall experience as the lead deal with the 14-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro. There are the same under the hood improvements thanks to the latest in Apple Silicon. On top of the M2 Pro chip, there’s also that same new 8K HDMI output and three Thunderbolt 4 ports, Wi-Fi 6E, and all-day battery life.

You’ll want to shop the rest of the Woot sale this week for another collection of MacBooks. Every M2 and M1 release in the portable macOS lineup is getting in on the savings, with both refurbished and open-box models up for grabs at the best prices yet. You’ll of course find even deeper discounts available on the previous-generation M1 models, all of which are detailed on this landing page.

All of this week’s other best deals are then up for grabs over in our Apple guide. Amazon’s annual summer sale is now going live and delivering some of the best prices of the year for Prime Day 2023.

16-inch M2 Pro MacBook Pro features:

The 16-inch MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max takes power and speed to the next level, whether it’s on battery or plugged in. With a stunning Liquid Retina XDR display, all the ports you need, and all-day battery life—this pro laptop goes anywhere you need. Up to 12-core CPU delivers speeds up to 20 percent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!