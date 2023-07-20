Keep track of your pups with Elevation Lab’s waterproof pet AirTag holder at $14 (30% off)

The official Elevation Lab Amazon storefront is now offering its TagVault Pet AirTag holder for $13.95 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $20, this is 30% off the going rate and a couple bucks below last year’s Black Friday offer. Today’s deal is matching the Prime Day price we saw last week and the lowest we can find on one of the best options to secure an Apple tracker to your best furry friends. Designed specifically for dog/pet collars, this is the brand’s rugged, waterproof AirTag mount with a design that uses “self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm” – the dogs can even swim with it on. The CNC machined screws and “unbreakable” ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate can take a serious beating – Elevation Lab backs that claim up with a lifetime guarantee. More details below.

While it’s hard to imagine it would be as robust as the Elevation Lab model above – that is what the Tag Vault lineup is known for after all – you can save cash with the Pup Culture Airtag Dog Collar Holder. If you’re four-legged friend isn’t the overly adventurous type and isn’t likely to jump in the lake or pool this summer, you might be able to get away with one of these $10 Prime shipped models instead.

Be sure to scope out our launch coverage for Elevation Lab’s new fabric AirTag holder designed to stick discreetly on the inside of bags and luggage as well as its latest Bike TagVault.

And remember, you can still score some decent price drops on 4-packs of Apple AirTags right now as well.

TagVault Pet AirTag holder features:

The most secure & comfortable AirTag collar mount for dogs and cats.

Waterproof, dogs can swim with it.

Fits any width collar (or harness). Doesn’t dangle.

Thru-collar design uses self-piercing screws to easily go through any collar up to 0.20″/5mm (Which is 99% of collars. Some doubled up leather or studded collars are too thick). Recommended for pets over about 10 lbs. Patents pending.

Ultra-strong fiber reinforced body, CNC machined screws. Unbreakable ballistic Nylon6 polyamide backplate. Elevation Lab is an American company and this has a Lifetime Guarantee – If there is ever an issue, we will make it right.

