Prime Day didn’t see any Apple AirTag discounts, but now they’re on sale from $22 each

Apple’s AirTags didn’t go on sale during Amazon’s shopping event last week, leaving shoppers high and dry. Now the post Prime Day discounts are rolling in, and that means you can actually save on the popular item finders. Right now, a 4-pack of AirTags drops down to $87.99 shipped from its usual $99 going rate for the first time in nearly 2 months. This is the second-best discount of the year and delivers each of the trackers for $22 each. It’s $1 under our previous mention, too. Apple’s first take on the Bluetooth locators are a must-have for anyone looking to bring a little extra peace of mind to their gear. Backed by precision finding and an augmented reality interface all thanks to the inclusion of a U1 chip, these AirTags help you keep tabs on everything from keys to bags, luggage, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If picking up four of the new Apple item finders won’t go to a good use, you can always just grab a single AirTag for $26. That isn’t quite as good of a value as the per-tracker price found in the bundle above, but lets you make out for far less. This is down from the usual $29 price tag and one of the best discounts to date at $1 under our previous mention. Otherwise, go check out all of our favorite AirTag cases right here for ways to secure them to bags and more.

Otherwise, go shop all of the leftover Apple deals that are still live after Prime Day. We’re actually still seeing a surprising number of offers from earlier in the week still up for grabs as we head into the weekend, not to mention an assortment of discounts like the AirTags above that weren’t originally on sale for Prime Day and are just now finally getting in on the savings.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!