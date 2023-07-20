Beats Fit Pro land at best price of the year with $55 discount to $145, Beats Studio Buds now $85

Woot today is launching a new Beats earbuds sale, discounting three of the brand’s more recent releases to the best prices of the year. Shipping is free for Prime members across the board, with a $6 delivery fee applying otherwise. A favorite has the latest Beats Fit Pro marked down to $144.95 in several colorways. Normally fetching $200, which is what you’d pay over at Amazon right now, today’s offer amounts to $55 in savings. We didn’t end up seeing any discounts over Prime Day, so those who held out for these flagship earbuds can finally save. This also happens to be the best price of the year, so those who waited are at least making out for less than we likely would have seen Amazon offer.

Despite just seeing the slick new Studio Buds+ hit the scene, Beats Fit Pro very much still are the latest flagship releases from the company. Just refreshed earlier this spring with some new designs, you can now bring home the fitness-ready listening experience in a wider range of styles that all come backed by IPX4 water-resistance and wingtip designs. True wireless builds in tow, these are a particular highlight for those in the Apple ecosystem thanks to the onboard H1 chip, which enables features like Hey Siri support and fast pairing. Battery life clocks in at 6 hours, though the companion charging case will bump that up to 24. You can see how all of that stacks up in our hands-on review. But then head below for more.

Also getting in on the savings courtesy of Woot, the Beats Studio Buds drop to $84.95 in all six colors. Down from its usual $150 going rate regardless of which colorway catches your interest, today’s offer lands at 44% off. This is $5 under our previous mention and clocking as the best price of the year. We’ve only ever seen it drop as low as $90 in the past, so anyone going with this now previous-generation model can benefit from a new all-time low.

Beats Studio Buds arrive as some of the brand’s latest workout companions, delivering a true wireless form-factor that’s ideal for tagging along on workouts as well as your typical daily wear, with active noise cancellation joining the feature set on top of a transparency mode. Other notable inclusions like Hey Siri support, a compact charging case with USB-C that brings battery life up to 24 hours, and IPX4 water-resistance complete the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look.

More on the Beats Fit Pro Earbuds:

Flexible, secure-fit wingtips for all-day comfort and stability. Custom acoustic platform delivers powerful, balanced sound. Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games. Two distinct listening modes: Active Noise Cancelling and Transparency Mode. Enhanced by the Apple H1 chip for Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing (with another pair of Beats headphones or Apple AirPods), and “Hey Siri”. Sweat and water resistant (IPX4-rated) earbuds.

