Lightning deal hits 3-pack meross HomeKit water leak bundle at $48 (Reg. $73), more from $17

Today only, as part of its Lightning deal offers, the official meross Amazon storefront is now offering its 3-pack Smart Water Sensor Alarm bundle for $47.99 shipped. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $73, this Lightning offer will only be live through today or until discounted stock runs dry. You’re looking at nearly 35% in savings and the lowest price we can find. This is $13 below the deal price we were tracking before it hit Lighting status and the lowest we can find. It also includes everything you need to get started – the hub and three individual sensors to monitor various areas of your home. You can, however, still score the individual sensors for $17 or the required hub bundled with a single sensor for $23 as well. Designed to bring a HomeKit-compatible smart water leak system to your space, it provides a fully-sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, audible and visual alarms, real-time notifications, and the peace of mind you’re looking for. Head below for more details.

Finding a complete HomeKit-enabled setup like those mentioned above for less isn’t an easy task, especially coming from a brand we feature as often as meross. The best way to save some cash here is to opt for the lower-priced 1-pack bundle above and then slowly build out its capabilities down the line with the more affordable add-on sensors.

meross Smart HomeKit Water Leak Detector features:

Remote Monitoring & Automation: Compatible with Apple HomeKit (with HomeKit bridge, home WiFi stay online), and SmartThings, easy to set up, monitor water leaks remotely. Set triggers to control other Meross devices in the Meross app. e.g. once a leak is detected, the sensor will trigger Meross plug to turn off fish tank water pump.

IP67 Waterproof: Fully sealed IP67 waterproof and dustproof design, works well in high humidity environment, no rust, no short circuit, high sensitivity, no false alarm. Made of advanced nickel-plated carbon steel material, the water level detector alerts and stays in place when the water level rises beyond.

Real-time Alert & Precise Detection: Equipped with sensitive probes, the water level threshold is Only 0.5mm. Water leakage activates a real-time local audible and visual alarm, and phone app notifications.

100M/328ft Transmission Distance: With SubG Wireless technology, 3X stronger and more stable signal transmission than WiFi and ZigBee/Thread Range, the sensor can effectively monitor water leakage even in the basement.

