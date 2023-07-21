Latest Bose ANC QuietComfort Earbuds II in all colorways drop to $249 at Amazon (Reg. $299)

While we are still tracking a solid $199 refurb offer directly from Bose, Amazon is now offering the complete collection of the latest model Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II down at $249 shipped. Regularly $299, this is a solid $50 price drop, matching the third-party offering we saw during Prime Day, and the lowest total we can find. While the Bose refurbished offer is a solid one at $100 off the going rate, today’s offer comes straight from Amazon and is available on all four color options. This set launched last September to take on Apple’s latest flagship AirPods Pro 2 with Bose’s world-class noise cancellation in tow. They also deliver a more compact form-factor this time around, effectively updating the brand’s popular previous-generation set while maintaining what made them such a compelling AirPods contender in the first place. The 6-hours of battery life before you factor in the included charging case (“quick-charge option provides up to 2 hours of battery life from a 20-minute charge”) joins the single earbud listening feature, touch interface controls, and advanced Bluetooth 5.3 capability – the “earbuds keep track of the last seven paired devices to easily swap between them.” Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

If the Bose option above is overkill for your needs, be sure to swing by our headphones deal hub for even more options on top-notch options at well below the retail pricing. There has been no shortage of notable deals this week including Jabra’s Elite 7 Pro/Active ANC earbuds with Google Assistant at $80 off the going rate.

Just make sure you also dive into these Beats deals too – the best price of the year on Beats Fit Pro is now live. Now down at $145 Prime shipped, or $55 off the going rate, this set didn’t see any notable Prime Day price drops so now’s your chance to jump in with a major discount. They also now join a solid offer on the Beats Studio Buds down at $85 and all of the details you need on both offers are waiting right here in our previous deal coverage.

BoseQuietComfort Earbuds II features:

These new wireless, bluetooth, noise cancelling earbuds from Bose weren’t designed with a one-size-fits-all approach. These next-generation wireless earbuds are engineered to fit you. They intelligently personalize the noise cancellation and sound performance to uninterrupted, immersive listening wherever you are. To ensure all-day comfort and a secure fit, they come with three pairs of ear tips and three pairs of custom stability bands, so you can find the best fit for your ears. Own your uniqueness with sound and fit shaped to you.

