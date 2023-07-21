Be ready anywhere, anytime with a 2023 low on LifeStraw Personal Water Filters at $12 (30% off)

Amazon is now offering the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for $11.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $17.50 for almost all of this year at Amazon, this is more than 30% off and the lowest price we can find. It is also a couple bucks below the previous Amazon 2023 low and $8 under the lowest total on the newer models (the updated versions are mostly the same with enhanced anti-clogging filters and more modern designs). Designed for hikers, campers, and to enhance your emergency kit, they remove “99.999999% of waterborne bacteria” including micro plastics to provide clean drinking water from just about any source. The microbiological filter provides “4,000 Liters (1,000 Gallons) of clean and safe drinking water with proper use and maintenance.” More details below.

You’ll find some other comparable products out there, but not very many of them for less than $12 and not from brands as popular as LifeStraw. You can save slightly more with this Waterdrop model at $11 Prime shipped, but it isn’t nearly as well-known as the LifeStraw and for $1 it might not be worth the tiny bit of extra savings for some folks.

Another wonderful bit of kit that’s great for both off-grid adventuring and your emergency setup is the new Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power station. Allowing to you to stay connected and powered up just about anywhere and anytime, it is fortunately now sitting at one of the best prices we have tracked since its release back in late June and all of the details you need are waiting right here. Then head over to our Green Deals hub for more off-grid and environmentally-conscious price drops.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter features:

Removes Bacteria & Parasites: The Microfiltration Membrane Removes 99.999999% Of Waterborne Bacteria (Including E. Coli And Salmonella), And 99.999% Of Waterborne Parasites (Including Giardia And Cryptosporidium)

Removes Microplastics: Removes The Smallest Microplastics Found In The Environment (Down To 1 Micron), And Reduces Turbidity Down To 0.2 Microns

Rigorous Testing: All Claims Are Verified With Laboratories Using Standard Testing Protocols Set By The Us Epa, Nsf, Astm For Water Purifiers

Long Lifetime: The Microbiological Filter Will Provide 4,000 Liters (1,000 Gallons) Of Clean And Safe Drinking Water With Proper Use And Maintenance

