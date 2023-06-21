Anker launches new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh power bank with LED lamp [Deal]

Last week at Anker’s Recharge press event, the company revealed its new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh. The new addition to its family of portable power banks arrives with as something of a mix between the brand’s usual everyday carry upgrades and its more capable power stations meant for keeping your gear powered on camping trips and at tailgates. Today, the new release is going up for sale via Amazon, launching with some savings attached.

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh begins shipping

Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh arrives as a unique new addition to its lineup. Part camping lamp and part charger, the unique offering is ready to handle dishing out more power than your usual portable offering. The entire build starts with a 60,000mAh internal battery that sits within a more rugged form factor than the brand’s usual releases. It has an integrated strap on top that helps make transporting the heftier build a bit easier.

Sitting underneath the integrated LCD that shows off battery reserve levels and current power outputs is a roster of onboard I/O. A solar input makes this an off-grid-ready solution, as well as a USB-C port that’s used to charge this up at home. It has a secondary USB-C port that can dish out 27W speeds in addition to that main 60W one, with a pair of standard USB slots rounding out the package.

On top of just being a power bank for your gear, there’s also a built-in retractable light. The top plate of the device can fold out in order to turn on the built-in lamp. It’s only a 3W LED but can provide some extra illumination in a pinch. That makes it an even more compelling option for having around the house in case of power outages too.

Now shipping with a launch discount

As part of a special launch promotion, Amazon shoppers can also score Anker’s latest for less. The new PowerCore Reserve just landed via the retailer and is now seeing a 15% off discount. That takes the usual $170 MSRP and drops it down to $144.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

I got to play around with Anker’s new PowerCore Reserve 192Wh the other night at its event, and I have to say that the brand really has done it again. I know, I know – I am always saying that about Anker. But indulge me a little bit!

The new power bank really does feel like one of its more practical releases. At least for most people. As much as I adore its more capable power stations, most people aren’t going to have the room for them in their setups, let alone the desire to shell out hundreds of dollars on something that capable. But where the PowerCore Reserve 192Wh comes in is giving you some extra power in a more robust package than normal that’s still portable and affordable.

I’m excited to get my hands on one for an extended period. But as it stands now, the $145 price tag is as good as any we’ve seen for something like this. It looks to blend everything you’d want from a power station into something that’ll actually fit into your setup.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!