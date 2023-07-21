Spigen’s fabric Apple Watch band with metal buckle drops to $15 Amazon 2023 low today

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its Apple Watch Lite Fit Band for $15.19 in black or navy. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20 directly from Spigen, it more typically sells for $19 at Amazon where it is now at least 20% off the going rate. Today’s deal is also the lowest price we have tracked in 2023 at $1 below the previous deal price. The design here sits somewhere between totally sporty and something that wouldn’t look out of place at work. Compatible with all 49mm, 45mm, 44mm, and 42mm Apple wearables, it is made of a flexible nylon fabric-like material with a zinc alloy buckle and stainless steel connectors made to match with the Apple Watch casing. This is also a chance to score a band at a budget-friendly price approaching many of the no-name options on Amazon. Head below for additional details.

While you will find some decent options out there, I for one don’t tend to trust the no-name bands – l’ve been burned a few times with dodgy connectors or just models that feel like they might let my Apple Watch bounce off the concrete somewhere instead of staying strapped to my wrist. You will find some solutions on Amazon for under $15, but if you’re in the market for a fabric-like strap, I would go with a Spigen or better option.

On the other end of the spectrum, if you’re interested in a high-end metal bracelet, SANDMARC makes some of the best out there, we have exclusive discount codes for 9to5Toys readers, and it just launched its brand new Grade 4 Titanium model yesterday – the stainless steel option is also pretty sweet and about half the price.

And for a truly extensive list of our favorite bands to strap an Apple wearable to your wrist, our latest roundup is where you need to be. Ranging from gorgeous leathers to ultra-affordable options from $5, it is a must-see before dropping any cash down on straps and bands.

Spigen Apple Watch Lite Fit Band features:

Don’t hit snooze, strap it and leave it with the Lite Fit Band on your Apple Watch. Flexible and lightweight, Lite Fit keeps you moving and has you forget you even had a watch on. Stay strapped till the PM, look good while you’re at it, and repeat.

Buckle closure

Fits flush on any wrist with an easy removing clip design

Simple and timeless to compliment any look and style

Lightweight but durable fabric for lasting comfort

Hassle-free installation and removal with Apple Watch adapter

