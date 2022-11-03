SANDMARC intros stainless steel Apple Watch link band, exclusively 10% off

After launching a pair of higher-end Titanium models in black and silver, SANDMARC is introducing its new stainless steel Apple Watch band today. The more expensive Titanium variants were admittedly geared towards premium Apple Watch Ultra setups, despite also working with Series 8 and older models, but SANDMARC is now ready to launch its somewhat more affordable stainless steel take to deliver a similar approach at a lower price point. Head below for more details, a closer look, and, best of all, our exclusive discount code to knock the price down even lower.

SANDMARC intros new stainless steel Apple Watch band

While SANDMARC has long since been a brand that focuses on iPhoneographers, not to mention making one of our favorite leather iPhone cases, its new Apple Watch bands have been making a splash. Some of the more popular options among 9to5Toys readers this year, the brand first hit us with its black and brown leather model before upping the ante significantly with the business-class Titanium variants more recently. Fast forward to today, and it has, in some ways, decided to split the difference both in terms of price and design.

The SANDMARC Stainless Steel Apple Watch band presents a classy option akin to a Rolex sport model strap that, if you ask me, can easily transition from running errands to a fancy diner, or out in the woods on adventures, and back again with ease.

It is made from a 316L material to provide “superior toughness” by comparison to common 304 stainless steel, “allowing for robust strength at elevated temperatures.” It is designed to match the “sandstone color of Apple Watch Ultra” while also delivering a wider diameter to lineup nicely with the 49mm size. This model unlike the Titanium bands, is only really compatible with the larger 49mm case size.

From there, you’ll find a glass film coating to add some scratch resistance to the Stainless Steel Apple Watch band, much like we saw from the previously unveiled Titanium variants.

See it in action below:

The new SANDMARC Stainless Steel Apple Watch band carries a $129.99 list price and will begin shipping in December. However, using our exclusive 9TO5TOYS promo code will knock your total down to $116.99 shipped – a price, we can’t help but point out, that comes in well below the $349 MSRP Apple’s first party Link Bracelet fetches.

Once your pre-order on the stainless steel band is secured, check out more from the brand below:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!