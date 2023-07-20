Have Siri turn the lights on with HomeKit TP-Link smart switches starting from $18 (28% off)

We are now tracking some solid price drops on already affordable TP-Link Kasa HomeKit light switches to expand your Apple smart home. You’ll find the non-dimmer Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch marked down to $17.99 and the dimmer-ready model with a pair of extra buttons to support it on sale for $21.99, both with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $25 and $28 respectively, both versions launched last December and are now up to 28% off. These deals are also among the lowest we have tracked all year. Alongside full HomeKit compatibility, they also work with Alexa and Google Home gear and do not require an additional hub to function (“Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as a HomePod or Apple TV”). Coming in standard wall plate sizes, you can simply replace existing switches so you can ask Siri to turn the lights on and off, set schedules, create countdown timers, or use them in a traditional manner when desired. Head below for more details.

There are not a ton of options from reputable brands that will deliver HomeKit-ready smart switches for less than $18. But this meross model with a very similar feature set is currently selling for a touch less at just under $17 Prime shipped on Amazon right now.

Then head over to our smart home hub for more discounted gear to bolster your growing at-home intelligence. Some highlights include Aqara’s Presence Sensor FP2 and the first deal on Lutron’s new Caseta Diva smart HomeKit dimmer switch kit as well as this pair of dual-outlet meross HomeKit smart plugs down at $20 Prime shipped. Just be sure to also scope out the “first-of-its-kind” SKYVIEW 2 smart lamp that geo-syncs with natural light outside your door.

Kasa Apple HomeKit Smart Light Switch features:

This Apple HomeKit compatible smart switch fully integrates into your Apple ecosystem, just ask Siri to turn on/off the lights in your home. (Apple HomeKit remote control requires an additional networked Apple device at home such as a HomePod or Apple TV.) Neutral wire is required, standard wall plate size. No need to understand complex switch wiring or master vs auxiliary switch configuration. The Kasa App guides you through easy step by step installation. Need 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connection.

