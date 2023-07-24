PNY’s 1,600MB/s 2TB EliteX-PRO Portable SSD with USB-A/C drops to new $125 Amazon low

PNY might not be the first brand you think of when it comes to portable SSD solutions, considering how popular WD and Samsung are. But its EliteX-PRO lineup landed in our roundup of the best portable SSDs for a reason and the 2TB model is a now at a new Amazon all-time low. Originally $255, it dropped from $190 late last year into the $140 to $160 range in 2023 and you can now land one at $124.99 shipped at Amazon. This is the best price we can find and hte lowest total we ahve evert racked on Amazon – it looks like it might sell out soon so don’t sleep on it if you’re interested. This is an up to 1,600MB/s portable SSD coming in at $1 under the sale price on Samsung’s 1,050MB/s T7 Shield. The 3-year warranty it ships with is a nice touch much like the included USB-A and USB-C cables you’ll need to connect it. Head below for more details.

If you can make do with a 1TB model, the EliteX-PRO goes for $80. And another notable option there is the Samsung T7 that is now selling for $70 shipped on Amazon – this is one of the most popular options among 9to5Toys readers and makes for a notable solution despite not clocking in as fast as the PNY variant.

This morning also saw WD_BLACK 3,000MB/s 2TB SSD Game Dock drop to its best price yet alongside the return of Prime Day pricing this past weekend on Crucial’s new Gen5 12,400MB/s heatsink SSDs – one of the fastest models on the market. Just be sure to also dive into the best price yet on SanDisk’s Pro 5TB G-DRIVE ArmorATD HDD that comes wrapped in an ultra-protective rubber shell at $128 shipped as well.

PNY EliteX-PRO Portable SSD features:

Transfer speeds of up to 1,600MB/s read and 1,500MB/s write

Compatible with USB Type-C and Type-A enabled PC and Mac computers, as well as USB Type-C and Type-A enabled tablets, via the included cables

Ideal for gamers looking to maximize external storage while utilizing the latest Gen 2 technology

Increased performance for speedy transfer and storage of documents, music, photos, and videos

Ultra portable for life-on-the go, take your files with you wherever you go in the sleek designed aluminum housing

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!