Spigen’s sleek black metal MagSafe iPhone charging stand just fell to $22.50 Prime shipped

The official Spigen Amazon storefront is now offering its OneTap Pro Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand for $22.39 shipped. Currently fetching a bloated $60 directly from Spigen, this model regularly sold for between $25 and $40 for almost all of last year before falling into the $28 range at Amazon back in March. Today’s deal is nearly $6 under our previous mention and one of the lowest we have tracked. While it isn’t one of those 3-in-1 models we feature on a regular basis, it does provide a clean and sleek black stand to perch up your iPhone 12, 13, or 14 series devices using MagSafe technology at a much more affordable rate. It now comes in at less than $1 of the model that doesn’t include built-in charging action. The aluminum stand also provides 360-degree rotation so you can flip from landscape to portrait viewing as well as a tilt-able charging pad and 7.5W of power output. Head below for more details.

As we mentioned above, you can save a touch more on the basic magnetic stand without charging but most folks would prefer the power action for less than $1 more. All things considered, today’s featured deal is quite a competitive one in the space, but if you’re going to bring your own Apple MagSafe charging puck to the party, something like the elago MS2 is worth a look at under $17 Prime shipped.

While we are talking charging gear, swing by today’s smartphone accessories roundup for more discounted options. Then dive into the price drop we spotted this morning on Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack that is now back down to the 2023 low with wireless on-the-go charging fuinctionality for $84 shipped. This deal on Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank is also worth a look.

Spigen OneTap Pro Wireless Magnetic Charging Stand features:

OneTap features strong built-in magnets that allow it to effortlessly snap into place using our latest OneTap Technology (Trademark)

A stable aluminum Charging Magsafe Stand with NanoTac Technology

OneTap Technology securely holds even the larger iPhone 14, iPhone 13, iPhone 12 models (iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12 Pro Max)

Charge with maximum 360° rotation giving you the comfort you need

