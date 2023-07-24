Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack returns to 2023 low with rare discount to $84

Much like many of the offers live in our Apple guide right now, Prime Day came and went without seeing any savings land on the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack. Now a few weeks later, Amazon is remedying that with a chance to score the year’s best price on the in-house accessory. Dropping the MagSafe Battery Pack to $84 shipped, today’s offer arrives from the usual $99 going rate. It’s 15% off and matching our previous mention for the 2023 low from nearly 2 months ago. The perfect iPhone 14 companion, Apple’s official Battery Pack brings MagSafe charging to all of its recent smartphones.

The 5,000mAh internal battery is backed by a magnetic ring to snap right onto the back of your smartphone. This being an official accessory from Apple also means that it has a trick up its sleeve that other MagSafe power banks out there can’t match, with the usual 7.5W output being paired with the ability to deliver a full 15W charging experience to your iPhone when plugged into another power source over USB-C. And in true Apple fashion, it has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look and then head below for some recommendations on more affordable alternatives.

For a more affordable, and even more personalized way to take advantage of MagSafe charging while on-the-go, consider adding Anker’s PowerCore Power Bank to your everyday carry. Clocking in at $35, this one comes in five colors to pair with your preferred iPhone 14 style and packs 7.5W charging speeds. We’re big fans of this Anker offering here at 9to5Toys, and you can learn exactly why in our hands-on review that breaks down how you’re not missing all too much by ditching the official Apple model.

Speaking of rare discounts on power banks, we just saw the very first chance to save on the new Belkin BoostCharge Pro go live last week. Still up for grabs, the usual $100 price tag with its integrated Apple Watch fast charging tech is now dropping to a new low of $90.

Apple MagSafe Battery Pack features:

Attaching the MagSafe Battery Pack is a snap. Its compact, intuitive design makes on-the-go charging easy. The perfectly aligned magnets keep it attached to your iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro or iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro — providing safe and reliable wireless charging. And it automatically charges, so there’s no need to turn it on or off. There’s no interference with your credit cards or key fobs either.

