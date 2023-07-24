Smartphone Accessories: Courant Mag:1 Essentials linen MagSafe Charger $30, more

Amazon is now offering the Courant Mag:1 Essentials MagSafe Charger for $29.99 shipped in several styles. Down from $50, you’re now looking at an all-time low on one of the more premium magnetic iPhone 14 chargers on the market with 40% in savings in tow. Wrapping 7.5W charging tech in a linen design, this unique charger is a more eye-catching offering than your standard magnetic Qi pad. Even if it doesn’t have a full 15W output, the design will surely compensate for that for those who want to score a more unique overnight charging solution for their nightstand. Android devices looking to leverage this as a typical wireless charger will be able to take advantage of up to 15W speeds, too.
Courant Mag:1 Essentials MagSafe Charger features:
Custom made to elevate tech to a new design level. We add high-end Belgian Linen, paired with a matte, color-matched frame and extra long cable to our smart wireless charging technology. Proving, once again, that tech can be cutting edge and stylish. Our magnetic charger easily snaps to MagSafe iPhones for up to a 15W fast charging. The secure magnetic hold ensures a stable, efficient charge. Qi-certified phone models can also be (non-magnetically) wirelessly charged.
