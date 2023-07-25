Anker’s SmartDrop Delivery Box safeguards your packages at 50% off, now $200 shipped

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its SmartDrop Security Delivery Box for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is $200 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen deals in the past that bring it down to the $300 range, today’s deal is well below that and matching the lowest we have tracked. Just as the name suggests, this is Anker’s smart delivery safe. The SmartDrop is an “all-metal” parcel delivery box designed to deter porch pirates and to avoid both missing packages or having them get damaged in the rain. Leveraging a 1080p camera feed of your front door as well as two-way talk-back audio, and delivery notifications, SmartDrop guides couriers to “press the open button to leave a package” and if there’s already something inside to protect, it can provide the delivery person with a PIN to gain access. More details can be found in our launch coverage and down below.

If the whole thing feels like overkill for your needs, you can achieve some of the same peace of mind features with a battery doorbell. The all-new Ring Battery Doorbell Plus with head-to-toe video, motion detection, and real-time alerts comes in at $180 shipped. Or just scoop up an Amazon certified refurbished Ring Video Doorbell 4 for $110 instead.

Over in our smart home hub we are already tracking a host of notable price drops this week to upgrade your space and to make things more convenient, safe, and intelligent around the house. First up, TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs have now gone on sale, not to mention these outdoor meross models to control your patio lighting, and this HomeKit Philips Hue starter set down at $90 shipped.

Anker eufy SmartDrop Security Delivery Box features:

Receive Packages Anytime: Secure your deliveries regardless if you’re home or out and about. Whether you’ve just stepped out, can’t get to the door, or are on vacation, SmartDrop will be waiting for you with your packages safe and sound.

Round-the-Clock Protection: SmartDrop’s sturdy, all-metal body will protect your parcels 24/7 from porch pirates and the elements, so you can say goodbye to weather-damaged and missing packages.

You’ve Got Mail: Get a notification and watch every package delivery with a 1080p HD camera right from your phone in real time, or watch the recording later. You can even talk to the courier via two-way audio or check how many deliveries you’ve received while you’ve been gone.*Push notifications with thumbnail previews require thumbnail preview images to be temporarily stored in the cloud.

