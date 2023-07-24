This HomeKit Philips Hue starter set includes two color bulbs and a hub for $90 (Reg. $130)

Amazon now offers the Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance Smart Light Starter Kit for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $130, you’re looking at $40 in savings alongside one of the very first chances to save. It has previously dropped to $90 once before, and today’s return to that price ushers in only the second chance to score the all-time low. Including a pair of smart bulbs, these Color Ambience offerings are the equivalent of 60W incandescent lights. Out of the box, these will pair with Alexa and Google Assistant devices over Bluetooth, but the included Hue Bridge takes the whole experience up a notch. It’s one of the reasons that Philips Hue remains one of the most compelling and reliable smart home ecosystems on the market, yielding HomeKit integration alongside support for more robust automations and scheduling capabilities. This starter kit is the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem without missing out on any of its signature features. Head below for more.

If you already have a Hue Bridge or can just get away without using one by leveraging Bluetooth over your Alexa or Assistant speaker, this 3-pack of bulbs is a better value. Clocking in at $79.99 right now, the usual $100 price tag has been slashed by 20% in order to land at the second-best price of the year. We previously saw this package land at $76, though today’s discount at just $27 per light bulb is still as solid of a value as they come for one of Philips Hue’s flagship releases. You’ll find the same feature set as noted above, just with an extra light instead of the bundled hub.

Also seeing a rare chance to save, the first discount of the year is now arriving on the Philips Hue Smart Plug. Arriving at a new all-time low this past weekend, the savings drop from the usual $35 going rate and land at $27 to go alongside the collection of deals on Philips Hue’s popular filament smart bulbs. Rare discounts are still live from the end of last week that now start from $30 and deliver the best prices yet across nearly the whole lineup.

Philips Hue 2-bulb Starter Kit features:

Starter kit includes one Hue Bridge and two Hue White and color ambiance smart, color changing 60W / 9.5W A19 light bulbs suitable for most fixtures. The Bridge unlocks the full power of Hue; multi-room and out-of-home control, custom automations, secure and stable connection won’t strain your Wi-Fi. Set the mood for any occasion with 16 millions colors of light; transform any room to suit your mood, create the perfect atmosphere for get-togethers

