TP-Link’s new Matter Smart Plugs work with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant at $15 each

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the recently-released TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs. Right now, a bundle including two of the accessories is marked down to $29.99 shipped after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. Down from $40, this is only the second discount so far since first hitting store shelves back in May. Now clocking in at 25% off, today’s offer is $2 under our previous mention and landing as the best-ever discount. A 4-pack of them is now landing at the second-best price of $59.99, down from $70 after the on-page coupon savings are applied. The newest additions to the TP-Link Kasa smart home ecosystem, you’re now looking at a chance to save on the brand’s new Matter-enabled smart plugs. Sporting a compact design that won’t hog up both receptacles on the wall outlet, these notably arrive with Matter connectivity to work with HomeKit, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The features only get better from there, with energy monitoring allowing you to keep tabs on power vampires and the like. Head below for more.

If you’re mainly just looking for HomeKit support and can get away with a more affordable package, right now $38 will score you four of the standard TP-Link Kasa HomeKit Smart Plugs. These ditch the new Matter support in favor of connecting to the likes of Siri and other voice assistants the old fashioned way over Wi-Fi. This bundle includes four of them, each equipped with the same mini form-factor and energy monitoring tech as the lead deal. Down from $50, you’re also looking at $12 in savings by going this route. Our launch coverage offers a better idea of what to expect, too.

As far as all of the other best discounts for your Siri, Alexa, or Assistant setup, our smart home guide is packed with price cuts this week. The ambient lights are really taking the spotlight as the work week starts off, with one of the newer Nanoleaf releases dropping lower than ever before. As a new all-time low arrives on the Nanoleaf’s black Shapes triangle HomeKit lights, pricing now drops down to $165. Those in the Philips Hue ecosystem will be able to kickstart one of the more reliable systems on the market with a starter kit that comes backed by two color bulbs and the companion bridge at $90.

More on the TP-Link Kasa Matter Smart Plugs:

With Matter, users are no longer tied to specific platforms and works with all certified smart home platforms, such as Apple Home, Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Samsung SmartThings. You can control all your smart home devices from a single app, reducing the need for multiple apps for different devices. All Matter-certified devices in your local area network (LAN) will work smoothly even when your home internet goes offline.

