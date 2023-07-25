Best back to school deals from $0.50: Pens, notebooks, bags, fashion, accessories, more (Up to 50% off)

This is the place to find all of the best back to school deals. Whether you just went back, are about to start a new year, or are about to in the coming month or so, now’s the time to stock up on essentials when everything is on sale. Retailers like Amazon, Staples, and Walmart launch the best back to school deals around at this time of year and if you were too focused on the big ticket items over the Prime Day festivities, now’s your chance to scoop up all of the pens, pencils, notebooks, dorm room home goods, and accessories you might need to be ready for another year. We have rounded up all of the best back to school deals around down below and will continue to add to this roundup and as we push through the summer so be sure to check back later too. Everything is waiting down below.

Best Back to School deals 2023

Pens, pencils, highlighters, and more

Be sure to also browse through the Staples Back to School sale as well for items starting from $0.50 including glue, crayons, pens, pencils, and other accessories. You’ll find everything waiting on this landing page with some handy sections broken down by grade and age.

Back to School accessory deals:

Backpacks, bags, and fashion:

Off to college and dorm essentials

