Best back to school deals from $0.50: Pens, notebooks, bags, fashion, accessories, more (Up to 50% off)

Best Back to School deals 2023
Amazon Back to School Sale
Walmart Back to School Sale
Staples Back to School Sale
Pens, pencils, highlighters, and more
- 8-pack Amazon Dual Tip Permanent Markers $3 (Reg. $7+)
- 12-pack Amazon Basics Felt Tip Marker Pens $4.50 (Reg. $9)
- 12-pack Sharpie S-Gel Pens $10 (Reg. $14+)
- 36-pack Sharpie Tank Style Highlighters $11 (Reg. $17+)
- 36-pack Paper Mate Mechanical Pencils $10.50 (Reg. $13+)
- 24-pack Paper Mate InkJoy Retractable Ballpoint Pens $10 (Reg. $16+)
- And even more Sharpie and Paper Mate deals…
- And even more Amazon Basics back to school deals…
Be sure to also browse through the Staples Back to School sale as well for items starting from $0.50 including glue, crayons, pens, pencils, and other accessories. You’ll find everything waiting on this landing page with some handy sections broken down by grade and age.
Back to School accessory deals:
- 4-pack Amazon Basics Pencil Box $7 (Reg. $13+)
- Amazon Basics File Organizer $6.50 (Reg. $11)
- Amazon Basics Professional Padfolio $11.50 (Reg. $23+)
- 3-pack Amazon Basics Multipurpose Scissors $7.50 (Reg. $11+)
- Amazon Basics Stapler with 1000 Staples $6 (Reg. $8+)
- And even more…
Backpacks, bags, and fashion:
- Amazon Basics Backpack for SLR Cameras $19.50 (Reg. $36+)
- Amazon Basics Ergonomic Backpack $45.50 (Reg. $46+)
- Champion and Puma backpacks and Duffel Bags up to 48% off
- Select Swissgear Backpacks up to 29% off
- Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks for back to school
- Nike’s Back to School takes 20% off orders of $120
- Crocs Back to School Sale offers up to 50% off
- Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Flash Sale takes up to 30% off
- And even more…
Off to college and dorm essentials
- Keurig coffee makers up to 28% off
- Ninja and Instant Pot cookers, air fryers and more up to 35% off
- Select air fryers starting from under $40 shipped
- Amazon Basics college/dorm home goods from $11
- Knife sets, kettles, dishes, toasters, more
- And even more…
