Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Flash Sale takes up to 30% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is updating your shoes for the new school year with up to 30% off Nike, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. Update your shoe collection with the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes that are currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $110. These shoes are available in eight color options and pair perfectly with all of your pants including jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The high top was designed to add support and it has a large Nike logo on the sides for a fashionable touch. Plus, the outsole has an array of ridges to promote traction. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

