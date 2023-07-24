Dick’s Sporting Goods Back to School Flash Sale takes up to 30% off Nike, adidas, more

Dick’s Sporting Goods is updating your shoes for the new school year with up to 30% off Nike, adidas, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $65 or more. Update your shoe collection with the Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes that are currently marked down to $58 and originally sold for $110. These shoes are available in eight color options and pair perfectly with all of your pants including jeans, joggers, shorts, chino pants, and more. The high top was designed to add support and it has a large Nike logo on the sides for a fashionable touch. Plus, the outsole has an array of ridges to promote traction. Rated 4.4/5 stars from Dick’s Sporting Goods customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Blazer Mid ’77 Vintage Shoes $58 (Orig. $110)
- Nike Club Fleece Hoodie $25 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Pegasus Turbo Running Shoes $50 (Orig. $150)
- Nike Dri-Fit Victory Golf Polo $46 (Orig. $58)
- Walter Hagen Perfect 11-Inch Shorts $24 (Orig. $70)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- adidas 4DFWD 2 Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $200)
- Nike Dri-FIT Training Tank Top $24 (Orig. $30)
- HOKA Gaviota 4 Running Shoes $136 (Orig. $170)
- Nike Air Max SYSTM Shoes $38 (Orig. $100)
- Nike Club Fleece Cropped Sweatshirt $17 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!