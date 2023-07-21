Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks for back to school and kids apparel from $8

Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks and kids gear with code KIDS25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s currently marked down to $41. For comparison, this backpack originally sold for $55. It’s available in 25 color options and is a fantastic option for back to school. The cushioned shoulder pads promote comfort while hauling your gear and the material is water-resistant. It also has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve that’s padded and a large, expandable front laundry/shoe pocket at bottom of bag. With over 600 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks include:
- Hustle 5.0 Backpack $41 (Orig. $55)
- Sport Backpack $34 (Orig. $45)
- Triumph Sport Backpack $60 (Orig. $80)
- Loudon Backpack $26 (Orig. $35)
- Ace 2 T-Ball Backpack $30 (Orig. $40)
- Halftime Backpack $34 (Orig. $45)
- Summit Backpack $150 (Orig. $200)
- …and even more deals…
