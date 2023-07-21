Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks for back to school and kids apparel from $8

Under Armour takes 25% off backpacks and kids gear with code KIDS25 at checkout. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $99 or more. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Hustle 5.0 Backpack that’s currently marked down to $41. For comparison, this backpack originally sold for $55. It’s available in 25 color options and is a fantastic option for back to school. The cushioned shoulder pads promote comfort while hauling your gear and the material is water-resistant. It also has a 15-inch MacBook sleeve that’s padded and a large, expandable front laundry/shoe pocket at bottom of bag. With over 600 positive reviews from Under Armour customers, this style is rated 4.8/5 stars. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks include:

Finally, be sure to check out the Nike’s Back To School Sale that’s offering 20% off orders of $120 and 25% off totals exceeding $150.

