Nike’s Back to School takes 20% off orders of $120 or 25% off totals of $150+

Nike’s Back to School offers 20% off orders of $120 or 25% off totals exceeding $150 when you apply promo code EARLY for NikePlus Members (free to sign-up). Better yet, members receive free delivery on all orders. Up your golf game with the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Golf Shoes that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. This style is available in four color options and was designed to make you have more energy throughout your golf swing. It has specific traction throughout the base to reduce slipping and a highly cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Looking for even more deals? Be sure to head below and you will want to check out the latest adidas Flash Sale here.

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys.
