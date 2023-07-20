Nike’s Back to School takes 20% off orders of $120 or 25% off totals of $150+

Nike’s Back to School offers 20% off orders of $120 or 25% off totals exceeding $150 when you apply promo code EARLY for NikePlus Members (free to sign-up). Better yet, members receive free delivery on all orders. Up your golf game with the Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Golf Shoes that are currently marked down to $120, which is $40 off the original rate. This style is available in four color options and was designed to make you have more energy throughout your golf swing. It has specific traction throughout the base to reduce slipping and a highly cushioned insole to promote all day comfort. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Nike customers. Looking for even more deals? Be sure to head below and you will want to check out the latest adidas Flash Sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Air Max 270 Sneakers $120 (Orig. $160)
- El Chino Skate Shorts $57 (Orig. $80)
- Air Zoom Infinity Tour NEXT% Golf Shoes $120 (Orig. $160)
- Dri-FIT Slam Shorts $69 (Orig. $80)
- Dri-FIT ADV Tour 1/2 Golf Tour $103 (Orig. $120)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Sportswear Phoenix Fleece Crop Sweatshirt $53 (Orig. $75)
- Infinity React 3 Running Shoes $100 (Orig. $165)
- React Phantom Run Flyknit 2 Shoes $79 (Orig. $140)
- Air Max Bella TR 5 Shoes $68 (Orig. $90)
- Pegasus Turbo Next Nature Shoes $91 (Orig. $150)
- …and even more deals…
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!