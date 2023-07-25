Ninja’s latest Rapid air fryer multi-cooker gets the job done in 15 mins. at $111 (New low, Reg. $200)

Woot is now offering a particularly notable deal on the Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker and Air Fryer for $110.99 shipped. This model launched last summer as the brand’s new rapid cooker at $200 and still fetches as much these days. Currently on sale for $130 at Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s offer even beats out the very limited $119 Kohl’s offer we tracked back in May for the lowest we have seen since release. Just for comparison, this deal is also well below the $160 Black Friday price we tracked from Ninja last year. As the name suggests, Ninja touts this model as being able to cook up a “one-touch, one-pot meal in 15 minutes.” Alongside the 6-quart capacity, it features a 12-in-1 setup that delivers a range of cooking modes including everything from Speedi steam and crisp to broiling, baking, bread proofing, searing, slow cooking, and air frying to supplement your outdoor cookouts this summer and provide quick and easy meals all year round. Get a complete breakdown of what to expect in our launch coverage and head below for more.

If the rapid tech doesn’t have you convinced or you really don’t need all of those cooking modes, something like this more modest Amazon renewed Ninja Foodi 5-in-1 Electric Air Fryer Grill might do the trick instead. This one will provide simple meals right on your countertop without firing up the stove or oven at $80 shipped.

On the other side of the spectrum, we are indeed still tracking some of the best prices ever on Ninja’s latest Double Ovens as well. Providing a more substantial countertop cooking setup, they can cook two meals at once, include built-in air frying action, and are now starting at $250 shipped with up to $80 in savings. Check these deals out right here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Ninja SF301 Speedi Rapid Multi-Cooker features:

Choose your base, your vegetables, and your protein to create an entire meal in one pot in as little as 15 minutes with the Speedi Meals function. With 6-qt. capacity, fit up to 4 chicken breasts and 1 lb. of pasta to create a whole family meal in one pot. Choose from Speedi Meals, Steam & Crisp, Steam & Bake, Steam, or Proof in Rapid Cooker mode and unlock Air Fry, Bake/Roast, Air Broil, Dehydrate, Sear & Sauté, Slow Cook, and Sous Vide functions in Air Fry mode.

