Divoom’s Sling carries your EDC and a customizable pixel display at $76 (Reg. $95+)

Well here’s an interesting one for you; an EDC sling pack complete with a retro-style pixelated display you can load up with your own custom designs. The official Divoom Amazon storefront is now offering its Sling Bag with customizable pixelated LED display for $75.99 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $95, this is at least 20% off the going rate and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal also comes in at roughly $1 below the previous deal price. This particularly unique pack not only carries your daily kit, but also a small battery pack to power the onboard 4.7-inch LED screen pixel display. A companion app allows folks to create their own pixelated designs to load up on the bag so you can change it out at will to match your outfit or to get your festival/rave on. Interior compartments for organization join an adjustable shoulder strap you can wear crossbody or around your waist. Head below for more details.

If the onboard display is a bit much for your needs, this tomtoc Compact EDC Sling Bag is a notable alternative that delivers a few size options and pricing under $37 shipped. There are also a few different design choices ranging from black and white to greens and grays, just don’t expect to score the sweet retro display here.

Alongside our hands-on review of Aer’s Day Sling 3 bag that takes your EDC tech organization up a notch, here are some of the latest release we have featured int he day pack category:

Divoom Sling features:

Meet Divoom sling – It’s the most visually pleasing, funnest, and feature-packed small sling backpack you can get. With a 4.7in LED screen that’s designed to make it stand out in a crowd and grab all the attention.

Keep everything in order – The front bag allow you to store the power bank to power the LED display, with several separate compartments inside the middle bag, enough room to fit iPad mini, makeup, tissue, keys and even water bottle. The waterproof cross bag comes with a rear bag to keep iPhone and wallet, make it ideal day pack.

Easy to wear or off – Designed with the adjustable shoulder strap and you can carry it on your shoulder or around your waist. The strap fastener has a really strong magnet that fix the sling pack firmly. While the buckle is easy to take off when you pull the rope on the buckle.

Made for fun – This is a funny led bag that can be customized to whatever pixel art you like on the screen. Divoom APP prepared lots of set images or you can choose to create your own image either with or without text. It would be great to wear on a night out or to a rave to express yourself and get creative on the go.

